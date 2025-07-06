Rutgers Scarlet Knights Lose Highly-Touted 2026 Target To Penn State
As we head into the heat of the summer, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and head coach Greg Schiano's recruiting efforts continue to ramp up. But unfortunately for the program, they were unable to secure a highly-touted defensive recruit this weekend.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday that four-star EDGE prospect Tyson Harley has committed to Penn State over the Scarlet Knights and multiple power four schools.
Harley is the No. 33 EDGE prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 2-ranked player in the District of Columbia, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. talent gained national attention after an impressive junior season at Gonzaga High School, finishing the year with 30 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and six sacks. And despite Harley taking an official visit to Rutgers back in May, Schiano was unable to seal the deal with the defensive target.
Looking at the rest of the Scarlet Knights' 2026 class, the program still remains as the No. 27 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The group includes 21 commits, with four-stars Dyzier Carter, Jared Smith and Wydeek Collier leading the pack. However, Schiano's class includes only one EDGE commit in three-star Rinaldo Callaway. Rutgers must continue to add to their defensive line in the current cycle, as they are in the running for three-star defensive lineman Amier Clarke.
