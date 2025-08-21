Rutgers Backcourt Vastly Improved with Addition of Dorian Jones
Dorian Jones committed to Rutgers Men's Basketball this week, becoming the 14th player on this season's roster. Jones joins the team amid summer practice. Rutgers fans may recall the name, as the program initially offered a scholarship to Jones in 2023, and in 2024, they were one of four finalists, along with Ohio State, Michigan, and Missouri.
The four-star shooting guard out of Richmond Heights in Cleveland, Ohio, was leaning towards a Rutgers commitment before signing with in-state program Ohio State. Jones asked for and was granted his release from Ohio State in June. The 93rd-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, Jones immediately becomes Rutgers' highest commit.
Jones Adds Much-Needed Length to the Backcourt
There were significant concerns about the size and physicality of the Rutgers backcourt entering the 2025 season, with 6'2 "junior Jamichael Davis and 6'1" transfer Tariq Francis expected to run the point. 6'7 Bosnian transfer Harun Zrno is known for his offensive skillset, and 6'2 highly-touted freshman Lino Mark is expected to provide an offensive spark, but neither is known for their defense.
Rutgers learned last season that relying on freshmen is not a recipe for success in the rugged Big Ten, full of upperclassmen and intense, physical play. Unlike the 2024-25 roster, though, Rutgers has an experienced frontcourt with big men Emannuel Ogbole and Baye Fall protecting the rim, and sophomores Dylan Grant and Bryce Dortch providing the physicality needed at the forward positions to rebound and play stout defense.
Coach Pikiell's Type of Player
The addition of Jones to the backcourt, a player in the mold of head coach Pikiell's defense and rebounding-first mentality, immediately gives the unit a tough, confident on-the-ball defender to guard the Big Ten's best. The fact that he's also a scorer immediately elevates the prospects for the 2025 class.
"Rutgers wants me to be the foundation for the 2025 class," Jones told the media after his visit in 2024. They want me to bring my defensive energy. I can pretty much guard all five spots on the floor."
Like most freshmen entering the Big Ten conference, Jones will need to hit the Rutgers strength and conditioning program hard to compete against the Big Ten's best during a grueling conference schedule.
"They emphasize getting stronger and packing on some weight for me. I speak with coach Pike and coach Smoke (Assistant Coach Marlon Williamson) often."
The 2025-26 Bar for Rutgers has Just Been Raised
With the addition of Jones, Rutgers now has seven freshmen on the roster, joining European spring commits Harun Zrno and Denis Badalau, along with fall commits Lino Mark, Chris Nwuli, Kaden Powers, and Gevonte Ware. Relying on so many freshmen is risky, but Jones likely has the highest ceiling of all incoming freshmen on the roster, and his wingspan and defensive prowess raise the bar for Rutgers' prospects this season.
RECOMMENDED ARTICLES
Big Ten's College Playoff Proposal Just Plain Silly
Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2025 Opponent Preview: Oregon Ducks
RB Ja'Shon Benjamin Ready To Take On The Big Ten
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Add Future Non-Conference Game Against Brand New Opponent