Big Ten's College Playoff Proposal Just Plain Silly

Commissioner Tony Petitti has floated a plan to the media to expand the College Football Playoff to 28 teams. It's just an idea at this point, and fellow power broker, the SEC, is not aligned, but expanding the bracket from 12 to 28 teams would water down the field even further.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) points for a first down after a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate (17) points for a first down after a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti has floated expanding the college football playoffs from 12 to 28 teams. What, exactly, does that mean? 

Further Diluting the Field

For those who remember, the 12-team 2024 playoff field saw just two games come down to the wire. No. 5 seed Texas defeated No. 4 Arizona State in a 38-31 double-overtime classic, and No. 7 seed Notre Dame edged No. 6 Penn State on a last-second field goal. 

The disparity in results from last season's playoffs is likely to increase with the addition of more teams. Luke Hubbard on SI's Baylor Bears site laid out what the 2024-25 field would have looked like under the Big Ten's latest proposal. 

Boise State, a perennial playoff dark-horse, will face greater odds to qualify for the college football playoffs.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) runs past Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Kobe King (41) during their Vrbo Fiesta Bowl matchup at State Farm Stadium on Dec. 31, 2024. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What Would the Expanded Playoff Structure Look Like

First off, college championship games would be eliminated. It's doubtful most die-hard college football fans would lose sleep over this as regular season rivalry matches carry as much, if not more weight in one's heart than the conference championship. 

The Big Ten and SEC, to nobody's surprise, would be awarded seven spots each, the ACC and Big Twelve five spots each, leaving two bids for non-Power Four conferences and two at-large spots. The opening rounds of the playoffs would have a similar vibe to March Madness, with games overlapping across multiple networks and fans switching between the close games. 

The Case for and Against Expanded Playoffs

Simply put, money. One thing the Big Ten excels at is generating revenue. The conference brought in a projected $928 million in 2024, outpacing the SEC by $88 million.

While an expanded playoff generates additional media revenue, the problem, of course, is the inevitable, uncompetitive games that occur as the lower seeds advance to take on the top seeds. College football has already alienated wary fans with free agency, NIL, and conference upheaval.

Petitti's Big Ten proposal essentially ensures members not part of the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, or Big 12 are left in the cold, with 24 of the 28 spots, or 86%, guaranteed to a Power Four conference, with the two at-large bids also likely going to the P4, leaving two spots for 68 teams across the remaining six conferences.

For Rutgers fans with modest expectations, a trip to a warm weather bowl, like the Gator Bowl, would be a welcome reward.
Field crew members work on the Rutgers end zone lettering as helmets and the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy sit on display during a press conference ahead of tomorrow's 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Dec. 30, 2012 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The 20th-ranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons from Winston-Salem, N.C. play the Rutgers Scarlett Knights from Piscataway, N.J. The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies were slated to play but backed out due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the program. / Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

Do the College Football Playoffs Really Need a Participation Trophy?

The expanded playoffs continue to chip away at what was once a magical week of bowl games, allowing fans to pull up a blanket and relax in their recliners. It's doubtful that 16 additional playoff teams and earlier rounds, in the end, will generate more excitement than the semifinals and the championship rounds. 

In the end, the expanded playoffs will mean next to nothing for the majority of fanbases who won't be sniffing an invitation anytime soon. For Rutgers Scarlet Knight fans, like the majority, the goal remains the same - win more than you lose, hope Lucy doesn't pull the ball away at the last second, and land a December invite to a sunny, warm destination.

Fail Charlie Brown GIF by Peanuts - Find & Share on GIPHY

JOHN CATAPANO

John Catapano graduated from Rutgers in 1990 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism, covering the women’s field hockey and soccer teams for the campus paper, The Daily Targum. After college, he moved to Los Angeles, got a job at Walt Disney Television, and has worked in media ever since. John currently works with the Wasserman Media Group in their Brooklyn, NY office, collaborating with brands, influencers, and athletes across the globe. When the pandemic struck in 2020 and Catapano began working remotely, he resumed writing by contributing to a Rutgers fan blog. He covered various sports, highlighted human interest stories, and focused on topics that Scarlet Nation wanted to discuss. It’s never easy being a Rutgers fan, but with over 500,000 alumni living worldwide and a passionate fanbase, covering the Scarlet Knights is always engaging.

