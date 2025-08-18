Big Ten's College Playoff Proposal Just Plain Silly
ESPN's college football insider Pete Thamel reported that Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti has floated expanding the college football playoffs from 12 to 28 teams. What, exactly, does that mean?
Further Diluting the Field
For those who remember, the 12-team 2024 playoff field saw just two games come down to the wire. No. 5 seed Texas defeated No. 4 Arizona State in a 38-31 double-overtime classic, and No. 7 seed Notre Dame edged No. 6 Penn State on a last-second field goal.
The disparity in results from last season's playoffs is likely to increase with the addition of more teams. Luke Hubbard on SI's Baylor Bears site laid out what the 2024-25 field would have looked like under the Big Ten's latest proposal.
What Would the Expanded Playoff Structure Look Like
First off, college championship games would be eliminated. It's doubtful most die-hard college football fans would lose sleep over this as regular season rivalry matches carry as much, if not more weight in one's heart than the conference championship.
The Big Ten and SEC, to nobody's surprise, would be awarded seven spots each, the ACC and Big Twelve five spots each, leaving two bids for non-Power Four conferences and two at-large spots. The opening rounds of the playoffs would have a similar vibe to March Madness, with games overlapping across multiple networks and fans switching between the close games.
The Case for and Against Expanded Playoffs
Simply put, money. One thing the Big Ten excels at is generating revenue. The conference brought in a projected $928 million in 2024, outpacing the SEC by $88 million.
While an expanded playoff generates additional media revenue, the problem, of course, is the inevitable, uncompetitive games that occur as the lower seeds advance to take on the top seeds. College football has already alienated wary fans with free agency, NIL, and conference upheaval.
Petitti's Big Ten proposal essentially ensures members not part of the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, or Big 12 are left in the cold, with 24 of the 28 spots, or 86%, guaranteed to a Power Four conference, with the two at-large bids also likely going to the P4, leaving two spots for 68 teams across the remaining six conferences.
Do the College Football Playoffs Really Need a Participation Trophy?
The expanded playoffs continue to chip away at what was once a magical week of bowl games, allowing fans to pull up a blanket and relax in their recliners. It's doubtful that 16 additional playoff teams and earlier rounds, in the end, will generate more excitement than the semifinals and the championship rounds.
In the end, the expanded playoffs will mean next to nothing for the majority of fanbases who won't be sniffing an invitation anytime soon. For Rutgers Scarlet Knight fans, like the majority, the goal remains the same - win more than you lose, hope Lucy doesn't pull the ball away at the last second, and land a December invite to a sunny, warm destination.
