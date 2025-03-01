How to watch, stream San Diego State at Wyoming men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State begins a two-game road trip on Saturday night as their regular season comes to a close over the next week.
The Aztecs will play at Wyoming on Saturday before traveling to Las Vegas to play UNLV on Tuesday night. After returning home to play Nevada next Saturday, San Diego State will return to Las Vegas next Saturday for the annual Mountain West Conference tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.
San Diego State has won eight of their past 10 games as they near the postseason. The Aztecs have helped their resume in recent weeks with wins over Boise State and New Mexico as they look to secure an at-large berth for what would be their fifth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.
San Diego State guard Nick Boyd has settled in late during his first season with the Aztecs, leading the team in scoring in five straight games. Boyd has 19 assists over his past three games and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Tuesday’s win over New Mexico.
Playing without the injured Magoon Gwath on Tuesday, San Diego State got contributions throughout their frontcourt from Miles Heide, Jared Coleman-Jones and Pharoah Compton. The trio combined for 30 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks against New Mexico while helping to limit Lobos forward Nelly Junior Joseph to six points.
Wyoming enters Saturday sitting in ninth place in the Mountain West Conference standings, one game behind San Jose State as the teams jockey for position prior to the conference tournament. The Cowboys led San Diego State by nine points in the second half of their matchup in February before a 20-0 run helped the Aztecs complete the turnaround. San Diego State has won 12 straight games in the series dating back to 2017.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with Wyoming.
San Diego State at Wyoming TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State travels to Wyoming for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 5 p.m. Pacific time | Saturday, March 1
Where: Arena-Auditorium | Laramie, Wyoming
Live stream: Watch San Diego State at Wyoming
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has an 83.9 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 71, Wyoming 65
MORE SAN DIEGO STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Continue to follow our San Diego State coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.