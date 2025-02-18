How to watch, stream San Diego State vs. Fresno State men’s basketball: TV channel, game time, predictions
San Diego State will finish up their two-game homestand on Tuesday night when they take on Fresno State for the second time during the Mountain West Conference regular season.
San Diego State (17-6, 10-4) has won six of their past seven games following Saturday’s defensive masterpiece against Boise State. The Aztecs led 28-18 at halftime and used a 14-0 second half run to stretch their lead up to 23.
Senior guard Nick Boyd poured in a career-high 24 points, leading San Diego State to a 64-47 win over a Boise State team that entered the night tied in the standings with the Aztecs.
“We'll practice tomorrow, and we'll get ready the next day,” Dutcher said after Saturday’s win. “Then we'll play a Fresno team that'll play zone against us for 40 minutes. We haven't seen 40 minutes of zone all year. As much as we'll enjoy it tonight, we'll be back to work tomorrow with the coaching staff and team, getting ready for our next one.”
San Diego State redshirt freshman Magoon Gwath had eight points, six rebounds and six blocks against the Broncos, leading to Mountain West Freshman of the Week honors for the third time this season.
Fresno State (5-21, 1-15) has struggled over the past couple months following a 3-2 start to the season. The Bulldogs have lost 19 of their past 21 but have reached overtime in four of those losses.
Here are details on how to watch, stream and follow San Diego State’s MWC matchup with Fresno State.
San Diego State vs. Fresno State TV channel, live stream, predictions
Who: San Diego State hosts Fresno State for a Mountain West Conference game
When: 8 p.m. Pacific time | Tuesday, Feb. 18
Where: Viejas Arena | San Diego, California
Live stream: Watch San Diego State vs. Fresno State
TV channel: CBS Sports Network
ESPN BPI prediction: San Diego State has a 96.9 percent chance to win
Our prediction: San Diego State 80, Fresno State 60