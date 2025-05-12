New Mexico announces multiple basketball transfers
New Mexico head coach Eric Olen and staff have worked to rebuild the Lobo roster during their first six week in charge of the program. During that time, they’ve added commitments from 11 players.
Utilizing the different ways to recruit in this time, New Mexico has added players from the high school ranks and junior college with the majority coming from college basketball’s transfer portal.
The two recent additions announced by New Mexico come from guards familiar to playing in New Mexico’s region. Guards Deyton Albury and Tajavis Miller come to New Mexico after recently standing out while playing at Utah State and North Dakota State, respectively.
Albury comes to New Mexico after spending this past season at Utah State. Albury played in 34 games while starting 23 during his lone season in Logan, Utah. He averaged eight points and two assists across 19 minutes per game while shooting 43 percent from three-point range. While playing the prior season at Queens in the Atlantic Sun, Albury started 28 games for the Royals. Albury led Queens in assists at four per game while also averaging 17 points and six rebounds.
A native of the Bahamas, Albury was an All-Atlantic Sun selection during his junior season at Queens and took home conference newcomer of the year honors. He spent two seasons at Chipola Junior College in Florida, breaking out in his second season. Albury averaged 11 points, five rebounds and three assists per game during his second season at Chipola.
Tajavis Miller comes to New Mexico after spending each of the past three seasons at North Dakota State. A 6-foot-4 guard, Miller was a late entry to the transfer portal, entering his name on the final day before it closed on April 22. He appeared in 91 games including 39 starts over his first two seasons. He averaged eight points per game in each of his first two seasons, shooting 40 percent from three-point range as a sophomore. This past season, Miller increased his scoring total up to 10.6 points per game while coming off the bench in all 30 games.
Milller played his final two high school seasons at Frenship High near Lubbock, Texas. Miller helped the Tigers to consecutive league titles in his final two high school seasons, earning District Newcomer of the Year honors after averaging 13 points and six rebounds per game as a junior.
