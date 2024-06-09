2024 SMU Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: BYU
DALLAS — SMU coach Rhett Lashlee won’t struggle to find some motivation for the Mustangs third game of the 2024 season against BYU. His decision at the end of the 2022 New Mexico Bowl should provide plenty motivation.
In Lashlee’s first season at SMU, the Mustangs won seven games and earned an invitation to their fourth-straight bowl game invitation. Their opponent would be BYU for the bowl game and it was the Cougars who led 24-10 to start the fourth quarter. But the Mustangs scored twice in the final quarter, including a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Mordecai to Jordan Kerley brought SMU to within one point of BYU and eight seconds left in the game.
Rather than kick the extra point and send the game to overtime, Lashlee decided to put the game on the line on a single play. It’s the type of decision that, when successful, makes a person look like a genius. But when it doesn’t, a lot of second-guessing takes place.
SMU failed to score on the two-point attempt, losing the game 24-23. But now the Mustangs have a chance to avenge that loss.
Here’s an early look at the Cougars, who are playing their 100th football season, as we continue to preview the Mustangs’ opponents for the upcoming season.
Offense
The biggest question surrounding BYU’s offense who will be the team’s starting quarterback when they line up against SMU? Jake Retzlaff started the final four games of last season for the Cougars, going 0-4 with a 50.4 completion percentage and throwing for 648 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He’ll have to compete with transfer Gerry Bohanon, who played at South Florida last season and Baylor in 2021. The Earle, Ark., native started 12 games for Baylor and led the Bears to a Sugar Bowl victory while amassing 2,523 total yards and 27 total touchdowns.
Whoever lines up at quarterback will have plenty of experienced teammates in front of them. BYU returns four of its five starters along the offensive line from last season, including senior Connor Pay and junior Weylin Lapuaho.
Defense
In 2023, BYU’s defense ranked 106th in total defense out of 130 FBS teams. The Cougars allowed an average of 417.7 yards per game, including 5.92 per play, and 29.8 points per game. But with another year of experience and an influx of transfers (Jack Kelly, LB, Weber State and Danny Saili, DT, JUCO), the Cougars are hoping their defense will be better in 2024.
BYU’s top two returning players are defensive end Tyler Batty and cornerback Jakob Robinson, both of whom started all 12 games for BYU last year. Batty had 57 tackles (nine TFL), 5.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Robinson had 59 tackles (1 TFL), four interceptions and seven pass breakups.
Linebacker Ben Bywater was key player in four games in 2023 before his season ended with an injury. He had 32 tackles (3 TFL), a sack, a pass breakup and two quarterback hits in his short time on the field.
Schedule
BYU will be coming off its season-opening game against Southern Illinois on Aug. 31 at home before traveling to SMU. Southern Illinois is an FCS school and the Cougars will be expected to win that game and face the Mustangs with a 1-0 record.
Outlook
SMU football fans shouldn’t sweat the first two opponents for next season, but they might want to prepare from some perspiration in this game. Sure, the Mustangs will most likely be favorited against BYU. But the Cougars aren’t Nevada and certainly aren’t Houston Christian University. They’re a better opponent with experienced players and, despite the uncertainty, great talent at quarterback. If the Mustangs are focused and play their best against BYU, they will win.
However, considering SMU’s next two opponents, the Sept. 6 game against BYU might be a trap game. The Mustangs have a bye week following BYU, which should help avoid a trap-game scenario, but the Mustangs then face Florida State at home and Louisville on the road to start its ACC schedule. It wouldn’t be too crazy to imagine SMU coaches and players already thinking about those two games.
THE GAME
Date: Sept. 6
Time: 6 p.m.
TV: ESPN2
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas
Series: 0-4
Last Meeting: Rhett Lashlee’s first season at SMU ended in heartbreaking fashion, at the hands of BYU. In the 2022 New Mexico Bowl, the Mustangs trailed BYU 24-10 to start the fourth quarter. SMU cut the lead to 24-17 with a three-yard touchdown run by Tyler Lavine and then a 12-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Mordecai to Jordan Kerley brought SMU to within one point of the Cougars and eight seconds left in the game. Rather than kicking the extra point and going to overtime, Lashlee opted to win the game on the two-point conversion and came up short on running play and SMU lost 24-23.
Fun Fact: All but one of the four games between SMU and BYU were decided by three points or less including a pair of one-point bowl games.