2024 SMU Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 3: TCU
DALLAS — Since 1921, SMU and TCU have played each other every year except three — 1987, 1988, and 2020. There aren’t too many other rivalries that can rival the Battle of the Iron Skillet’s history. In fact, SMU and TCU have played each other more times than Texas and Texas A&M.
The Mustangs and Horned Frogs will meet for the 103rd time this season, but the rivalry could be coming to an end. The two schools aren’t scheduled to play each other after the 2025 season and with SMU joining the ACC, the future of this series could be in jeopardy.
For now, though, the Battle for the Iron Skillet will continue this fall when the Horned Frogs make the short trip across the metroplex to Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Offense
TCU took a big step backward last season after going 13-2 in 2022 and playing for the national championship. In 2023, TCU finished 5-7, which isn’t too surprising after the exodus of talent last offseason. That includes last year’s leading rusher Emani Bailey who ran for nearly 1,300 yards. However, there are some key offensive pieces coming back.
Josh Hoover led TCU in passing with 2,206 yards, 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 62.1 completion percentage. TCU also returns its top two receivers, Jared Wiley (47 receptions, 520 yards, eight touchdowns) and JP Richardson (46 receptions, 536 yards, three touchdowns). The offensive line, though, is a different story. TCU lost three of its starting offensive linemen, but did bring in Bless Harris from Florida State.
Defense
TCU’s defense actually gave up fewer points per game in 2023 than 2022, but it wasn’t enough to keep TCU from hiring new defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who has experience as a defensive coordinator at Oregon and as head coach at Boise State. Avalos’ job will be made easier with the amount of experienced players on the defensive roster.
Defensive linemen Domanic Williams and Caleb Fox, linebackers Johnny Hodges and Namdi Obiazor and defensive backs Bud Clark, Abe Camara and Avery Helm all return in 2024 with significant collegiate experience.
Schedule
SMU will be the Horned Frogs’ fourth opponent. TCU opens its season with a road trip to Stanford, then hosts FCS school Long Island University and Central Florida in back-to-back weeks. The Horned Frogs won’t be coming off a bye week either, so SMU will be in position to be favored to get its 43rd win against TCU.
Outlook
This is a difficult stretch of the season for SMU. The Mustangs have a bye week prior to their game against TCU, but then host Florida State and then travel to Louisville, Stanford and Duke for the next three games (SMU has another bye week between the Louisville and Stanford games). But TCU isn’t a trap game, the longstanding rivalry will ensure that much. A win against TCU would give the Mustangs a big momentum boost before their first-ever ACC game the following week.
The Game
Date: Sept. 21
Time: TBD
TV: TBD
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
Series: 42-53-7
Last Meeting: TCU won last year’s game 34-17.
