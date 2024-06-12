Where Former Mustang Ranks Among Field for U.S. Open at Pinehurst
DALLAS — There wasn't much surprise in SI's handicapping the Top 10 ahead of this weekend's U.S. Open at Pinehurst, N.C., but the guy at the top of the list was pretty much expected. Considering the former SMU Mustangs' golfer has been a contender in three majors this year, he should be near the top.
When you think about the length needed at the historic course that's hosted numerous Open events over the last 30 yards, you might have figured DeChambeau was higher on the list than No. 5. CBS Sports listed him No. 6 in the pecking order.
There was no surprise at No. 1. Scottie Scheffler is the odds-on favorite at +300, which puts him at the level where Tiger Woods was ranked every major in his prime. DeChambeau's not at that level, but he's around 18-1, which is pretty good, according to people that bet on golf.
Now, DeChambeau needs to get his putting in order because every U.S. Open has fast greens, long fairways and roughs that look like a jungle sometimes.
"He says he's going to run wedges into the banks and bump them up toward the hole, which is the opposite of what Martin Kaymer did when he putted his way around the place in 2014 en route to an eight-shot win," Kyle Porter at CBS Sports said this week. "We'll see if it works for DeChambeau."
In case you're wondering, DeChambeau has won the U.S. Open before. He did it 2020 so he knows the pressure and how to deal with what some golfers consider the biggest of the major tournaments.
Now he would like to add another. He's considered to be in the running, but Pinehurst is unusual, however, if he can figure out the short game part, he'll have a shot. If he doesn't, it could be a disappointing tournament.
