Mustangs Make First FBS Offer to Kiffin and It May Be More Than Headlines
DALLAS — At first glance, an offer from the SMU Mustangs to a 2028 quarterback might be viewed in some circles as a gimmick for a headline. Don't be so fast to make early assumptions when you start digging in a little deeper.
Quarterback Knox Kiffin was in town for the Ponies' camp on Thursday and apparently got folks attention for the future. On Friday night, they made the son of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin an offer, his first at an FBS school. FCS Mississippi College had offered him earlier.
Apparently, quarterbacks coach D'Eriq King and coach Rhett Lashlee talked about what they had seen and made the offer to the Class of 2028 quarterback. By reports of people in Oxford who have watched him, don't be so quick to think it's for public relations. He could develop into a pretty good quarterback. He's 5-10, 170 pounds right now, but he's just a ninth-grader and changes will come over four years.
While it's almost impossible to project four more seasons of high school football, he does play for Oxford High School, which is at the highest level of Mississippi High School football and has a winning tradition. Plus, he's around an SEC team on a daily basis and gets some personalized coaching from his dad, who's noted for developing some pretty good college quarterbacks.
SMU holds football camps to find hidden gems and just getting Kiffin to the camp is a sign of respect. How much interest was gained on his side won't be known for awhile, but getting first in line means he's going to be on the distant radar right now. That will likely continue for a few years.
The Mustangs will open the regular season against Nevada on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network.