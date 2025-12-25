SMU turns to Dodge as next hire with firm roots in Dallas recruiting

SMU is never shy about its ambitions, and hiring Riley Dodge fits that outlook.

The program needed someone who could handle recruiting in Dallas, relate to transfer prospects, and blend into a coaching staff that has shifted over the years.

The Mustangs believe Dodge checks all those boxes.

This hire came with plenty of interest. Several sitting college coaches made their case for the job, though not all were seriously considered.

SMU head coach Rhett Lashlee ultimately stepped outside his usual coaching tree. That move alone set the tone: this decision was about fit, familiarity, and a long view of where the program is heading.

Lashlee has crossed paths with Dodge enough to know what he brings. The idea wasn’t about hiring a name simply for buzz.

It was about selecting someone who has shown he can succeed at this level and understands what recruiting in North Texas actually demands.

The Ponies have dipped into local roots before. Bringing in coaches like Claude Mathis and Jeff Traylor helped SMU strengthen its presence in the DFW area.

Hiring Dodge continues that push. The goal remains the same: keep Dallas talent close and make sure the program’s recruiting map never drifts too far from home.

For a university built on relationships and regional ties, this hire follows that tradition. But it also marks a shift toward a more flexible and portal-aware approach under Lashlee.

Dodge’s recruiting reach makes him a natural fit

One area where Dodge already arrives with an advantage is recruiting. His time developing high school talent and working across the region means he knows which prospects can thrive in a college system.

The Mustangs value that background because it allows them to bridge the gap between local recruiting and the increasing reliance on transfer additions.

The transfer portal remains the fastest way to fill holes on the roster, and Dodge has plenty of relationships that can help.

He has coached players who spread across major college programs, and several of those connections may help SMU identify who fits the Mustangs’ system.

The tight end room is the starting point. That position needs immediate help, and Dodge is expected to get to work there first. With the portal active and the early window buzzing, he steps in at a moment when talent is moving quickly.

One player mentioned in internal conversations is Tennessee tight end Ethan Van Dorselaer. The idea of bringing him back home to Dallas would certainly add a storyline to the search.

He played meaningful snaps as a true freshman, and adding someone with SEC experience would change the room in a hurry. The Mustangs aren’t banking on that scenario, but it shows how Dodge’s local ties could matter.

Still, the priority is simple: find an instant-impact tight end. Whether that comes from a high-profile transfer or a lesser-known but ready-made contributor, SMU wants production from that spot.

With Dodge in place before Christmas, the Ponies believe they have time to pursue the right player instead of rushing to grab the first available name.

Sources: SMU is hiring Riley Dodge as an assistant coach, as he’ll coach tight ends and be the pass-game coordinator. He’s the longtime coach at Southlake Carroll in the Dallas area, as he played for two state titles and went 108-10 in eight seasons. pic.twitter.com/qnq0ExLpQp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 24, 2025

Why timing matters for Mustangs’ roster rebuild

Bringing Dodge on board before the holiday break gives SMU something it has lacked in recent changeovers — lead time. Portal decisions usually speed up in late December, so having a new position coach ready to recruit is a strategic advantage.

The Mustangs have found success in timing before. Whether signing local high school prospects or spotting portal opportunities early, the program tries to act before the rest of the market wakes up. Dodge’s arrival fits neatly into that plan.

His ability to evaluate tight ends quickly will shape how aggressive SMU becomes in the portal. If the Ponies believe they can land a starter-level player, the approach may shift toward long-term roster building. If not, they may have to rely on less experienced players already on the roster.

For now, the staff is focused on making sure Dodge settles in and begins contacting transfer candidates. The coming weeks will show how effectively SMU can leverage his connections and whether the program can address its most urgent roster need.

Key takeaways

SMU hired Riley Dodge to maintain strong Dallas recruiting ties and add new energy to the staff.

The Mustangs expect Dodge to target tight ends immediately in the transfer portal.

His regional connections and early arrival give SMU a strategic advantage in roster building.

