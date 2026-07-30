DALLAS, Texas – A pair of familiar SMU Mustangs were named to the 2026 All-ACC Preseason Football Team that was released by the conference Wednesday afternoon. Senior offensive tackle PJ Williams and junior redshirt center Joshua Bates were the two Mustangs named on the offensive line of the conference’s All-ACC preseason team.

Out of the four offensive linemen named, Williams received the most votes, while Bates received the third most. The pair were named All-ACC after their play among the front four throughout the 2025/26 season. Both staples of an offensive line that helped power an offense that scored at least 30 points eight different times last season. Meanwhile, senior signal-caller Kevin Jennings came close to being named 2026 ACC Football Preseason Player of the Year.

Jennings finished second, just behind Miami quarterback Darian Mensah in the conference’s preseason player of the year poll. The South Oak Cliff native rallied a passing attack last season that ranked 12th in the country in passing yards per game at 283.2 per contest. The 2025/26 season was a pivotal year for Jennings as he enters his senior season on the Hilltop.

Jennings recorded career highs in four major categories: completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and total touchdowns across the season. However, despite dealing with an ankle injury for a majority of the season, Jennings helped lead the Mustangs to multiple staple wins, including an overtime upset win over No. 10 Miami at home, as well as wins at Clemson and over Louisville, among many others, that made up the Mustangs’ 8-4 record and 6-2 conference record when the regular season wrapped up.

The senior quarterback also played a pivotal role in the Mustangs’ postseason win in the Trust & Will Holiday Bowl over No. 17 Arizona. In that game, Jennings threw for 278 yards, completing 21 of 32 passes from the pocket to help SMU win its first bowl game since 2012. Heading into his fifth season, the Mustangs are working off the field to help Jennings potentially walk away with the school's first Heisman trophy since Doak Walker in 1948 by launching a Heisman campaign earlier this month. Jennings was one of only 11 quarterbacks in all of FBS to have at least 25 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns.

With just 40 days until Jennings leads the Mustangs to kick off their season on the road in Tallahassee against Florida State, and with a plethora of games on their schedule, just 24 hours ago SMU was picked second in the ACC preseason poll to win the Atlantic Coast Conference football championship while receiving the third-most first-place votes among voters.

Since joining the ACC in 2024, SMU has gone 14-2 against conference opponents, including a trip to the conference championship game in their inaugural season. The Mustangs will play nine conference games in 2026 with the hope that, when it is all said and done, they will be back in Charlotte in the ACC conference championship.

More on SMU Mustangs on SI

•SMU finishes second in the 2026 ACC Preseason Media Poll to win the ACC

• SMU Ranked a Top 25 Program and a Near Lock to be a Preseason Top 25 Team

• The Recruiting Message from SMU behind the Kevin Jennings Recovery Center

• SMU's Football Non-Conference Schedule Includes Two Wins and One Toss-U

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