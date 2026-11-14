SMU Football and Basketball Game Predictions for Wake Forest and Oral Roberts

Game predictions and brief summaries of the SMU games coming up in football, basketball, and more.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8–1) will travel to play the SMU Mustangs (7–2) at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in an ACC game that will have conference championship implications.

With the exception of an early 33-20 setback at Miami, the Demon Deacons have dominated their opponents this season for the most part, averaging an FBS-high 64.0 points over their previous two games and scoring 30+ points in six straight wins. Wake Forest has a perfect road record this season, going 4-0, thanks in large part to quarterback Gio Lopez's exceptional efficiency, which includes him throwing for 18 touchdowns and only one interception this season.

However, Wake Forest has not been flawless this season on top of their home loss to the Hurricanes, as they only defeated Louisville by 3 and Purdue by 2. Both of those teams currently have a combined record of 9-9. Also, according to the ACC standings, they have only played two of the top 10 placed teams in the ACC heading into this game. They played a weak non-conference schedule as well against Akron, Merrimack, and a three-win Purdue team that they needed double overtime to defeat.

With an average of 37.7 points per game at home, led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, SMU is unbeaten at Ford Stadium (6-0 in 2026; 10-0 in its last 10 home games). That is a pretty impressive stat for a team playing in a Power Four conference. Their last home loss was in a double overtime game against Baylor in early September of 2025. However, the defense, as times as witnessed, even in last week's decisive victory, the Mustangs' run defense struggled with tackling and explosive plays due in part to an ongoing trend all season long after losing important front-seven pillars from last season's team. They gave up 417 total yards, including 9.5 yards per carry to Virginia Tech's lead back. However, to SMU's credit, they win ways to win even if it is a single-digit victory, like they have accomplished against the likes of Boston College and Florida State.

On paper, Wake Forest has the distinct advantage on both sides of the ball, but SMU's 10-game home winning streak and potent passing attack will make this a toss-up game going into the fourth quarter. With the ACC's strictest scoring defense (allowing just 15.9 points per game), the Demon Deacons are well-positioned to take advantage of SMU's not strong front seven thanks to a well-rested Gio Lopez and running back Ty Clark III. However, SMU is on a mission as witnessed against Virginia Tech, and playing at home, SMU wins on a last-second field goal.

Game Prediction: SMU 23, Wake Forest 20

The SMU men's basketball team is off to a great start, as they are undefeated at 4-0. They have defeated Southern, Prairie View, Ball State, and VMI all on their home court. They also have scored 90 or more points in their last three games, and after giving up 70 or more points in their first two games, they have held their last two opponents to an average of 64 points. Their defense needs to keep improving, but their offense is excellent, and they look to remain undefeated with their fifth win of the season over Oral Roberts.

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Game Prediction: SMU 89, Oral Roberts 68

Other SMU games this weekend to keep an eye on.

The 21-4 women's volleyball team at home against Notre Dame is looking to extend their eight-game winning streak.

Game Prediction: SMU 3, Notre Dame 0

The Mustang's men's soccer team takes on North Carolina for the ACC Championship title on Sunday. SMU is undefeated in the season with a 14-0-3 record against the No. 7 seeded Tar Heels. They have not played each other this season, but the Tar Heels' defense and goalkeeping are going to keep this a low-scoring game. Expect SMU to win this game and win the ACC Tournament.

Game Prediction: SMU 1, UNC 0

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