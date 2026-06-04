SMU News for Early June

Here is a look at some compelling news, athletic updates, and social media posts involving Southern Methodist University for the month of June.

SMU has teamed up with digital engagement platform Krida, which was founded by SMU alum Bhavesh Kalia, to debut the SMU Mustang Coin, the first such program in U.S. collegiate athletics. This is the first known backed digital university currency. On iOS and Android, it serves as a utility access credential to help increase fan engagement and provide funding for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for SMU student-athletes.

The coin will enable fans, alumni, and students to unlock exclusive experiences, behind-the-scenes content, and priority access on game days. The coins will be distributed to 125 students of SMU’s Sport Business Society, who will gain hands-on educational experience with emerging digital technologies.

The most athletic buzz for the Mustangs came when 26-year-old former Major League Baseball top prospect Jordyn Adams announced he would play wide receiver for SMU football. Adams, the No. 2 ranked high school receiver recruit in the country in 2018, opted for baseball when the Los Angeles Angels drafted him 17th overall. Adams is using his remaining college eligibility to make a long-awaited return to the gridiron after spending seven years in professional baseball, including time in the major leagues with the Angels and Orioles.

NEW: Former MLB player Jordyn Adams has enrolled at SMU and plans to play football, @BillyEmbody reports👀



The 26-year-old was a first-round MLB Draft pick and a 4-star WR prospect coming out of high school in 2018.https://t.co/g28AX1FlnN pic.twitter.com/ZL4mbnc0lu — On3 (@On3) June 2, 2026

Adams, before he became an MLB player, was a highly rated five-star high school football recruit ranked between two NFL superstar wide receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase.

Former 5⭐️ WR Jordyn Adams, who was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles 17th overall in 2018, has signed with SMU to play football this season. Adams is 26 years old. (SWIPE)



Adams was ranked between NFL superstars Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jamarr Chase in high school before spending… pic.twitter.com/4EdyrTb3ad — Recruits CFB (@recruits_cfb) June 2, 2026

SMU athletics also decided to be innovative and announced that they are launching the Mustang Coin.

Mustang Partners has announced an innovative partnership with Krida to launch Mustang Coin.



➡️ https://t.co/12HtMwGEkf pic.twitter.com/k3rMTkzZyA — SMU Athletics (@SMUMustangs) June 2, 2026

The SMU football program announced the sad news that former legendary player Raymond Berry has passed away.

The SMU Football family mourns the loss of Raymond Berry. A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and one of six Mustang football players to have his jersey retired, Berry left an undeniable impact on the SMU community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during… pic.twitter.com/SdpW198VSf — SMU Football (@SMUFB) June 1, 2026

The SMU football program has been active this offseason, posting about workouts heading into the summer.

Back in the grind 💪 pic.twitter.com/nVapoyPBp7 — SMU Football (@SMUFB) June 1, 2026

The SMU basketball team is being reported to be agreeing to be part of the 2026 Acrisure Series as part of a 28-team event.

Source: SMU is also finalizing an agreement to play in the 2026 Acrisure Series in Palm Springs, which is quickly becoming a terrific early season event in college hoops.



Official matchups will be set later this summer. https://t.co/zYsr71Phta — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 3, 2026

The university itself has posted on social media about reminiscing about the graduating class of 2026.

Reminiscing on the incredible SMU Class of 2026, by the numbers 🎓🎓 pic.twitter.com/u7EtbSVbkb — SMU (@SMU) June 3, 2026

Upcoming events, news, and information involving SMU later this month.

SMU’s Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium is preparing to be an official Venue Specific Training Site for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Nine international matches (including a semifinal) are taking place in Dallas, so international soccer teams are coming to North Texas this month. While the training activities on campus are strictly closed to the public, the selection puts SMU’s campus and its sports management programs under a huge international spotlight.

From June 10 to 13, Eugene, Oregon, is the place to be as SMU track stars Nea Sanders and Kirin Chacchia compete in the NCAA National Championships. Sanders (who recently became SMU’s first female ACC Champion) punched her ticket to the 100-meter hurdles after running a blistering sub-13-second time (12.99) in the quarterfinals. Chacchia automatically advanced to the national stage with her third-place finish in her heat of the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 57.29 seconds.

June is the final sales push for season tickets before an anticipated fall schedule for the Mustangs football team. There are some marquee matchups to get excited about in 2026, including early home games against Boston College, Virginia, and Cal, and late-season games against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.

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