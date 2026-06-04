SMU News for Early June
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Here is a look at some compelling news, athletic updates, and social media posts involving Southern Methodist University for the month of June.
SMU has teamed up with digital engagement platform Krida, which was founded by SMU alum Bhavesh Kalia, to debut the SMU Mustang Coin, the first such program in U.S. collegiate athletics. This is the first known backed digital university currency. On iOS and Android, it serves as a utility access credential to help increase fan engagement and provide funding for Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities for SMU student-athletes.
The coin will enable fans, alumni, and students to unlock exclusive experiences, behind-the-scenes content, and priority access on game days. The coins will be distributed to 125 students of SMU’s Sport Business Society, who will gain hands-on educational experience with emerging digital technologies.
The most athletic buzz for the Mustangs came when 26-year-old former Major League Baseball top prospect Jordyn Adams announced he would play wide receiver for SMU football. Adams, the No. 2 ranked high school receiver recruit in the country in 2018, opted for baseball when the Los Angeles Angels drafted him 17th overall. Adams is using his remaining college eligibility to make a long-awaited return to the gridiron after spending seven years in professional baseball, including time in the major leagues with the Angels and Orioles.
Adams, before he became an MLB player, was a highly rated five-star high school football recruit ranked between two NFL superstar wide receivers, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Ja'Marr Chase.
SMU athletics also decided to be innovative and announced that they are launching the Mustang Coin.
The SMU football program announced the sad news that former legendary player Raymond Berry has passed away.
The SMU football program has been active this offseason, posting about workouts heading into the summer.
The SMU basketball team is being reported to be agreeing to be part of the 2026 Acrisure Series as part of a 28-team event.
The university itself has posted on social media about reminiscing about the graduating class of 2026.
Upcoming events, news, and information involving SMU later this month.
SMU’s Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium is preparing to be an official Venue Specific Training Site for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Nine international matches (including a semifinal) are taking place in Dallas, so international soccer teams are coming to North Texas this month. While the training activities on campus are strictly closed to the public, the selection puts SMU’s campus and its sports management programs under a huge international spotlight.
From June 10 to 13, Eugene, Oregon, is the place to be as SMU track stars Nea Sanders and Kirin Chacchia compete in the NCAA National Championships. Sanders (who recently became SMU’s first female ACC Champion) punched her ticket to the 100-meter hurdles after running a blistering sub-13-second time (12.99) in the quarterfinals. Chacchia automatically advanced to the national stage with her third-place finish in her heat of the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 57.29 seconds.
June is the final sales push for season tickets before an anticipated fall schedule for the Mustangs football team. There are some marquee matchups to get excited about in 2026, including early home games against Boston College, Virginia, and Cal, and late-season games against Wake Forest and Virginia Tech.
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