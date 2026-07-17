The Recruiting Message from SMU behind the Kevin Jennings Recovery Center

DALLAS, Texas – In 2022, Kevin Jennings was a three-star prospect fresh off winning a UIL Class 5A Division II state title in 2021 in high school as the starting quarterback at South Oak Cliff. Jennings had three Division I offers out of five total when his high school career ended; one was less than 20 minutes up the road at SMU. Flashing forward to just before his 2026 senior season, Jennings is a highly touted quarterback in the ACC and has a Heisman campaign with the university's backing, among other accolades.

Jennings has remained loyal to SMU, and with that, his loyalty has been rewarded with countless achievements throughout his career, the latest a new recovery center named after him. The message from SMU reads loud in a time when recruiting is as difficult as it has ever been in college football. It reads as a gesture no one has ever made before.

In an era of constant movement in college football, Jennings is an anomaly among current trends. He has remained loyal to the school that recruited him out of high school. He has had offers from other programs trying to entice him into playing for them. Nonetheless, Jennings has remained loyal to SMU, and his loyalty has been rewarded with countless achievements throughout his career, the latest being a new recovery center named after him, making him he first SMU player to have a facility named after him while still being an active player.

The announcement of the construction of the Kevin Jennings Recovery Center from SMU this week has, of course, turned a lot of heads as many new things do across social media. It’s a unique one-of-a-kind situation that has never really happened before.

However, at its core, it sends a message from the university to any recruits in the metroplex looking to continue their careers at the next level and reach the peaks of college football. You can do so at SMU. Now the center is a piece of the story for Jennings, who stayed loyal to the belief SMU put out to him when not a lot of others did to build a legacy for a school in his backyard in the city he grew up in.

During the Mustang’s media availability announcing the Kevin Jennings Recovery Center on Thursday, just before ACC Media Day, SMU Head Coach Rhett Lashlee spoke on how Jennings is a prime example that if you're a great player from Dallas or the state of Texas, you can reach the biggest heights of college football at SMU without having to leave home.

“With Kevin specifically, if you're a great player in Dallas, you don't have to go anywhere. You can stay in Dallas, play in Dallas, you can play on the national stage, have a Heisman campaign, and go to the playoffs. Do all the things you ever wanted to and do it right here,”said Lashlee .“Until five or six years ago, that may not have been the case, but it is now.”

“Kevin is a great example of man. If I'm born and raised in Dallas or the state of Texas, and I want to go to SMU, or I want to play in Dallas. I can do that and accomplish anything. There is nothing I can accomplish somewhere else that I can’t accomplish here.”

Although it wasn’t instant since Jennings first put pen to paper committing himself to SMU, the Mustangs have reached some of the many heights of college football with Lashlee at the helm.

SMU has continued to excel, marking milestones year by year. From navigating the jump to a new conference in the power four, to thrusting an at the time backup into the starting job just for him to lead SMU to runners up in the conference championship and college football playoff, to winning its first bowl game since 2012 just last season. The Mustangs have continued to elevate each year on the Hilltop. Jennings spoke about how his background as a recruit and the people around him have helped him stay grounded through all the highs at ACC Media day at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, Friday.

“It's remembering where I come from, honestly,” said Jennings. “At first, it wasn't all this coming into college. I didn’t have all the offers, but SMU believed in me, so I think staying guided to my roots and having my teammates check me anytime I get out of place. Or I’m not working as hard as possible. That's the main thing for sure, having great people around me.”

With SMU’s opener less than 50 days away on a warm fall Monday night in Tallahassee against Florida State on September 7th. Jennings, Lashlee, and the rest of the SMU Mustangs will look to have another successful season under their belts when it's all said and done in 2026. However, the message from SMU reads loud in a time when recruiting is as difficult as it has ever been in college football. With it reading in a gesture no one has ever had before.

“If I'm born and raised in Dallas or the state of Texas, and I want to go to SMU or I want to play in Dallas. I can do that and accomplish anything. There is nothing I can accomplish somewhere else that I can’t accomplish here.”

More on SMU Mustangs on SI

Stay up-to-date with the Mustangs by bookmarking SMU On SI.