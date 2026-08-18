SMU ranked at No. 19 in AP Preseason Top 25 for back to back seasons

DALLAS, Texas – After a long offseason, the Associated Press has released the opening Preseason Top 25 Poll in which the SMU Mustangs debut as the No. 19 team in the country. With today's rankings release, it marks the second consecutive season that the Mustangs have opened the year inside the top 20 rankings. The ranking also marks the first time since the early 1980s that SMU has made the preseason poll consecutively across multiple seasons.

After starting August inside just one spot lower in the US LBM Preseason Coaches Poll at No. 20, throughout the summer the Mustangs have been well in the conversation in the buildup to preseason poll releases to be one of the teams in thick of them to start the year.

SMU was one of three ACC teams to make today's poll with only Miami finishing at No. 7, being the only team from the conference to crack the top ten. While Louisville, whom the Mustangs will play in week three of the season came in at No. 24.

Other conference teams, including Clemson, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Cal, and Virginia did receive votes but did not make the poll. Since making the jump to the ACC in 2024, the Mustangs have continued to ascend in the conference while rising across the national stage.

SMU is two seasons removed from reaching the conference championship, and were one fourth quarter last second touchdown on the final day of the regular season loss to Cal away from potentially going back to Charlotte to compete for an ACC title.

The Mustangs returned a plethora of cornerstone pieces in the offseason, including senior quarterback Kevin Jennings, who is 14-2 as the starter in the ACC. While leading the conference in career passing yards, total offense, wins as a starter, and win percentage. SMU has also retained key pieces along the offensive line, including tackle PJ Williams and center Josh Bates.

The Mustangs have also added former Cal running back senior Kendrick Raphael, who broke out in 2025 for the Golden Bears. He finished third in the ACC in 2025 in rushing touchdowns with 13. He set career highs in his 13 rushing scores, tied for ninth on Cal's all-time single-season list.

Defensively, despite losing essentially the entire starting five on defense, SMU added UMASS edge rusher Marques White, who had five sacks last season, along with South Florida edge rusher Ira Singleton among others. While adding and retaining key pieces to the secondary and linebacker core, retaining duo Brandon Booker and Alexander Kilgore. The offseason has been humming with the possibility of the Mustangs being favorites to go back to the title game at the end of the season.

SMU finished second in the ACC preseason poll, only to Miami as favorites to win the conference. With exactly three weeks to go until the Mustangs start their season in Tallahassee against Florida State. SMU finds itself among the top 20 teams in the country once again in the build up to the football season.

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