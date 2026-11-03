SMU Athletics are Excelling, and Here is Why

It hasn't been a perfect fall season for the SMU men's and women's teams, but there are many accomplishments, achievements, and victories to celebrate if you are a Mustang fan.

Here are some of the highlights of SMU teams this calendar season.

*The men’s basketball team, after defeating Texas A&M in exhibition play, won their home/season opener against Southern University.

*The women’s basketball team won both their exhibition games, and they have their season opener tonight against Le Moyne.

*The SMU cross country team won the John McKenzie Invitational (hosted by TCU) and the Texas A&M Invitationals this season.

*The Mustangs football team is 6-2 with key wins against Florida State (on the road), Virginia, Boston College, and Cal. They are currently tied for third place in the ACC, and they still have a chance to make it to the conference championship game if they win their last three regular season conference games.

*The SMU men’s soccer team is having an outstanding season and has not lost a game with a 12-0-3 record. In two of their three ties this season came against ranked teams. They have key conference wins this season against Pitt, NC State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, and Cal.

*The SMU women’s soccer team has played a very difficult schedule, and their record doesn’t indicate them having a great season, but they have solid resume games that resulted in ties against Texas Tech (1-1), Stanford (0-0), and Virginia Tech (1-1).

*The SMU volleyball team is having an outstanding season with a 18-4 record. They have wins over ranked teams like Texas A&M, Penn State (exh.), Texas, Kentucky, Stanford, and Pitt. Three of their losses have come against ranked teams Pitt, Purdue, and TCU.

The main takeaways from this fall.

The football team has the attention of many Mustang fans. Besides the disappointing three-point road loss to Syracuse, SMU is 4-2 in conference play, and their next two games are at home. They mathematically are still in the race for the CFP, and if they defeat Notre Dame, that becomes a real possibility. The season has not gone as planned, but it is far from a disappointment, and they can still maintain their goals.

The basketball season for both the men's and women's teams has just begun, and the hope and expectation, at minimum, is to make the NCAA Tournament by season's end. So far, neither team has lost in exhibition or regular season play, as both seasons have just begun for both teams, and the hope is that both teams do well this season.

The women's volleyball team and the men's soccer team are having the best seasons for the Mustangs athletic department this season. Both teams can make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament, and they have a chance to even win a national championship.

Overall, SMU fans should at least be satisfied by the direction of the athletic department.

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