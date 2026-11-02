Virginia Tech vs. SMU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The Virginia Tech Hokies visit the SMU Mustangs for an ACC clash on Friday night. Both teams sit at 6-2 overall, with Virginia Tech 3-2 in conference while SMU is 4-2 against ACC opponents this season.

Virginia Tech was idle last week after getting an upset win at Clemson on Oct. 24. That was the Hokies’ second straight win after losing two in a row.

Meanwhile, SMU is looking to bounce back from an upset loss at Syracuse last week. That defeat ended a four-game winning streak for the Mustangs.

This is the inaugural meeting between these two schools.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

Virginia Tech vs. SMU Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia Tech +6 (-112)

SMU -6 (-108)

Moneyline

Virginia Tech: +185

SMU: -225

Total

55.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Virginia Tech vs. SMU How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Virginia Tech record: 6-2

SMU record: 6-2

Virginia Tech vs. SMU Key Players to Watch

Kevin Jennings, Quarterback, SMU Mustangs

Kevin Jennings is having a great senior season at SMU. The fifth-year senior has put up 2,414 passing yards and 21 touchdowns so far this year, ranking in the top 10 in both categories.

Jennings does have five interceptions on the season, but all of those turnovers came in his first four games. In the last four contests, Jennings has thrown for nine passing touchdowns with no interceptions.

The senior will look to help his team bounce back from a road loss to Syracuse. He’s been much better at home this season with 15 touchdowns and one interception in five games as opposed to six touchdowns and four interceptions in three road contests.

Virginia Tech vs. SMU Prediction and Pick

Virginia Tech has yet to lose by more than five points in a game this season, and I don’t think that changes this week.

The Hokies may be able to give SMU a scare, in fact, as the Mustangs are a perfect 5-0 at home this year. They had last week off while SMU suffered a loss at Syracuse, which should give Virginia Tech a bit of an advantage heading into this matchup.

SMU has largely been a good team at home this season, but this is the shortest spread the Mustangs have seen in a home game. They only barely covered against Virginia in a 10-point win as -9.5 favorites a few weeks ago.

Pick: Virginia Tech +6 (-112)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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