SMU Basketball News and Headlines for the end of June

Here is a look at some of the more noticeable headlines surrounding SMU basketball this summer.

HE’S HEADED HOME ‼️



With the 58th pick in the NBA Draft, the @PelicansNBA select Jaron Pierre Jr! pic.twitter.com/dWoye7SoFJ — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) June 25, 2026

The New Orleans Pelicans have selected hometown native and SMU guard Jaron Pierre Jr. with the 58th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft. He was taken with the third-to-last pick in the draft, and he can prove a lot of NBA teams wrong for not drafting him earlier.

Nearly every incoming rookie who was drafted at least plays in one if not all of the NBA Summer League games. Second-round picks are almost certain to play in the NBA Summer League in July in Las Vegas as well as undrafted incoming rookies looking to at minimum make the G League if not an NBA roster in the fall. This is Pierre Jr.’s first big test of whether he can play against NBA talent.

The Pelicans will use the Summer League to see how, at 6'5", he can play against stronger and taller players, how good his defense is and how his 37% college shooting from three-point range looks from the deeper NBA line. It is the basis of the outlook and test for getting a training camp invite in the hope of making the 15-man roster.

It is unlikely he will make the day one 15-man roster, but it is more probable he will receive a two-way contract. The 58th pick faces a tough road to a standard 15-man NBA roster for his rookie season, but the NBA’s two-way contract system is the most realistic and probable path for him. He will more than likely automatically sign a two-way contract that allows him to play for the Pelicans and their G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

New Orleans at this time, is focused on structure and "everyday habits" under new Pelicans coach Jamahl Mosley. If Pierre Jr. shows a good work ethic during training camp in September, they will probably want to keep the local St. Augustine High School product in the mix to potentially play with the team at some point this season or at worst, play a full season on their G League-affiliated team.

The impact that he may have for this coming season is probably low early, but there is potential for growth. The Pelicans are in a developmental and rebuilding phase, with New Orleans coming off a difficult 25-56 season, and that could work to Pierre Jr.’s advantage, with the best-case scenario likely being that even though it’s unlikely to be a day-one rotational piece in October, that can change later in the season if they have another losing season.

If he dominates in the G League, he could earn a call-up, proving that his scoring instinct (he averaged 17.6 points per game at SMU) can mesh with a defensive-minded system. He’ll probably make his impact this year as an energetic spark off the bench in injury stretches or late-season games.

Welcome to Dallas, Jakub ‼️ pic.twitter.com/3HT0kSbvKV — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) June 24, 2026

The SMU basketball team also added a late addition with Jakub Szumert from Poland joining the Mustangs teams for the upcoming season. He played on the Poland national team, and the 6'9" forward looks to contribute for the Mustangs for the 2026-27 season.

Next up at No. 95 is SMU, as we stay in the state of Texas!



The Mustangs’ best run was to the Final Four in 1956, but they’ve been to the big dance 13 times and went to the Sweet 16 six times, all in the 50s and 60s.



Thanks to their football squad, they are now a Power 5 team,… pic.twitter.com/4aumQRv0fP — College Basketball Review (@CbbReview) June 23, 2026

Certain social media accounts and outlets are using the summer to rank college basketball teams' all-time success and achievements, and one account has SMU ranked at No. 95.

Another historic gift from the Mustang family.



➡️ https://t.co/D7SR5wtQdx pic.twitter.com/eQnG2Pmvyf — SMU Athletics (@SMUMustangs) June 22, 2026

The SMU athletic department keeps getting donations to help athletic programs, like the SMU men's basketball program, set up for future success.

SMU is taking over your ACC Network airwaves on July 7. Tune in. https://t.co/RlhAeLqLxS — Clark Williams (@_CEWilliams_) June 23, 2026

The ACC network will have SMU content on it's airwaves throughout the day on July 7th.

Tour Tuesday is here! This summer, we're taking you around SMU campus one stop at a time. ☀️



First up: The George W. Bush Presidential Center, one of the only presidential libraries located on a college campus. pic.twitter.com/QY1xVXGk8E — SMU (@SMU) June 23, 2026

SMU basketball players can always take advantage of going to one of the only presidential libraries on a college campus this summer.

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