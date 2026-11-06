SMU Football, Basketball, and more in November

The SMU athletic department has been very active on social media, with the weekend for Mustang athletics starting at noon on Friday.

The SMU football team is going all out for their Friday night game against Virginia Tech, as both teams are 6-2 entering this game. The Mustangs have changed their uniform color scheme as well as their on-field logos and lettering to include the color black to go with the blue and white and to essentially not use the color red in their uniforms for their game against the Hokies.

‼️ MATCH UPDATE ‼️



We will face Virginia in the ACC Championship quarterfinals at 3pmCT on Sunday! https://t.co/yMEbepajpn — SMU Men's Soccer (@SMUSoccerM) November 5, 2026

The SMU men's soccer team, after capturing the ACC regular season title, will host and play Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The team is currently ranked No. 2 by the United Soccer Coaches poll, and they are the favorites to win the ACC tournament.

The SMU men's basketball team won their first two games of the season to go 2-0 heading into their game against Prairie View next week.

Introducing the First Class.



A decorated group of graduate transfers boasting extensive championship experience and national recognition, these 13 players will join our squad for the 2028 season.



➡️ https://t.co/filNcE2Hul pic.twitter.com/IACvMbqkLZ — SMU Men’s Lacrosse (@SMULaxM) November 5, 2026

The big news in terms of a new team participating at the division one level for SMU is that the Mustangs have added a men's lacrosse team. They also are bringing in a highly rated transfer class for their inaugural season.

Night one was one to remember 🫡 pic.twitter.com/POJVUsI9ok — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) November 4, 2026

Freshman Jakub Szumert from Poland has the most points by a freshman player since 2015. He had 24 points in the Mustangs season opening win.

The SMU athletic department posted a "get out of class" note so that students can attend the volleyball game at noon against UNC and then get ready for the Mustangs football game against Virginia Tech.

Arkansas and SMU are officially the first schools with real-world jersey patches and on-field sponsors in EA Sports College Football.



Tyson Foods, Walmart and Texas Capital are now in the game, opening a new school-specific revenue stream. pic.twitter.com/SyemggigtG — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 5, 2026

The popular EA Sports College Football game now has SMU as one of two teams that feature their logo patch on their player's jersey.

Straight from the source. It's WFM (work from Moody) day! 💻



🎟️ GET YOUR TICKETS NOW: https://t.co/yPC79QLw2M pic.twitter.com/9eOJVf9o50 — SMU Volleyball (@SMUVolleyball) November 4, 2026

Similar to the SMU athletic social media post, the volleyball team posted a note from a boss allowing them to "work remotely" due to the arena's wifi access.

2️⃣ chances to see the Mustangs this week‼️ pic.twitter.com/XdNvHuYpKN — SMU Equestrian (@SMUEquestrian) November 2, 2026

The SMU equestrian team is taking on Georgia on Friday and Oklahoma State on Saturday.

SMU Mustangs sporting games scheduled on Friday, November 6th.

Friday, November 6, 2026: Football vs. Virginia Tech at 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET. The game will be at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, and the Mustangs faces the Virginia Tech Hokies in a high-profile ACC Friday night game.

Volleyball versus #20 North Carolina for a noon tip-off between two ranked teams.

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