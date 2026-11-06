SMU Football, Basketball, and more in November
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The SMU athletic department has been very active on social media, with the weekend for Mustang athletics starting at noon on Friday.
The SMU football team is going all out for their Friday night game against Virginia Tech, as both teams are 6-2 entering this game. The Mustangs have changed their uniform color scheme as well as their on-field logos and lettering to include the color black to go with the blue and white and to essentially not use the color red in their uniforms for their game against the Hokies.
The SMU men's soccer team, after capturing the ACC regular season title, will host and play Virginia in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament. The team is currently ranked No. 2 by the United Soccer Coaches poll, and they are the favorites to win the ACC tournament.
The SMU men's basketball team won their first two games of the season to go 2-0 heading into their game against Prairie View next week.
The big news in terms of a new team participating at the division one level for SMU is that the Mustangs have added a men's lacrosse team. They also are bringing in a highly rated transfer class for their inaugural season.
Freshman Jakub Szumert from Poland has the most points by a freshman player since 2015. He had 24 points in the Mustangs season opening win.
The SMU athletic department posted a "get out of class" note so that students can attend the volleyball game at noon against UNC and then get ready for the Mustangs football game against Virginia Tech.
The popular EA Sports College Football game now has SMU as one of two teams that feature their logo patch on their player's jersey.
Similar to the SMU athletic social media post, the volleyball team posted a note from a boss allowing them to "work remotely" due to the arena's wifi access.
The SMU equestrian team is taking on Georgia on Friday and Oklahoma State on Saturday.
SMU Mustangs sporting games scheduled on Friday, November 6th.
Friday, November 6, 2026: Football vs. Virginia Tech at 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET. The game will be at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, and the Mustangs faces the Virginia Tech Hokies in a high-profile ACC Friday night game.
Volleyball versus #20 North Carolina for a noon tip-off between two ranked teams.
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Ryan Kay is a journalist who graduated from Michigan State in 2003 and is passionate about covering college sports and enjoys writing features and articles covering various collegiate teams. He has worked as an editor at Go Joe Bruin and has been a contributor for Longhorns Wire and Busting Brackets. He is a contributor for SMU On SI.