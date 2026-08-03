DALLAS, Texas – Over the weekend, U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeny granted a class-wide preliminary injunction allowing an additional fifth year to the class of 2022. The ruling came after the NCAA adopted new rules around fifth-year eligibility in June, which notably left out the class of 2022 from obtaining a fifth year, with the new rules being put in place. Multiple Mustangs could be open to a return to the Hilltop.

The ruling sent the college athletics world into a frenzy, but as quickly as the gavel came down, Sweeny offered clarification. As part of the ruling, not just everyone in the class of 2022 immediately gets another year of eligibility. Athletes who signed a professional contract do not get a fifth year, and players granted a fifth year may only enter the transfer portal if they declare before the portal closes.

While players can return to their previous schools, this can only happen if schools do not exceed revenue sharing totals and a roster spot is open for a player to return. With that said, a few Mustangs are looking to head back to the Hilltop for a fifth year thanks to the ruling.

According to reports, SMU is looking to bring back senior guard B.J. Edwards, who was one of numerous athletes to sue the NCAA and was granted an additional year. Edwards, who spent three of his four collegiate seasons with the Mustangs, averaged a career-high 12.7 points per game for SMU last season.

Edwards finished third on the team in scoring, shooting a career-high 47% from the field while shooting 37% from three-point range while averaging 4.9 assists before an ankle injury in February caused him to miss the rest of the season. The Mustangs went 20-14 overall after going 19-8 before his injury. SMU went 1-6 through the team's final seven games that ended in the Midwest Region First Four of the NCAA Tournament against No. 11 Miami of Ohio.

Edwards didn’t hear his name called during the 2026 NBA Draft but did sign an exhibit contract with the Sacramento Kings, participating on the Kings' Summer League team. With 15 roster spots on a basketball roster, SMU currently has 14 filled, leaving one spot available if the program can fit Edwards back on the roster. Another fellow Mustang guard is also seemingly open to a return to the Hilltop.

According to On3, senior guard Kyla Deck, who transferred to SMU from North Texas before last season, expressed her interest in returning after the ruling. Deck, who averaged 10 points a night, started 13 games for the Mustangs before a season-ending injury ended her season.

As of the time of writing, no other Mustangs have publicly expressed interest in returning to the Hilltop thanks to an additional fifth year. With so many athletes now granted an additional fifth year, there is no telling just how many Mustangs could or will return.

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