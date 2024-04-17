SMU Sets New Season Ticket Sales Record
DALLAS – SMU will officially join the Atlantic Coast Conference in 75 days and Mustang fans are already showing their excitement for the 2024 season.
SMU announced Wednesday the school has already set a new season ticket sales record for Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas. The Mustangs are on pace to more than double the amount of season tickets sold compared to last season and have already increased season-ticket sales more than 50 percent than at the end of the 2023 season.
"Our on-field success and move to the ACC have rallied the Dallas community around SMU and our ticket sales have shown that," SMU Director of Athletics Rick Hart said. "We are excited about the future of SMU Athletics and the response of our fanbase shows just how excited they are as well."
The Mustangs’ 2024 home schedule starts with four-straight home games after season-opening road game. SMU hosts Houston Christian University on Aug. 31 and BYU the following Friday, September 6. SMU then hosts TCU on September 21 before the Mustangs play their first-ever ACC game against Florida State on Sept. 28. The Mustangs also host Pittsburgh (Nov. 2), Boston College (Nov. 16) and Cal (Nov. 30).
SMU also announced the start a new program for fans to participate in. The Game Changer program offers Mustang fans a chance to earn rewards for referring new season ticket holders. Rewards include mini-football helmets and drawings for SMU Sideline Gear.