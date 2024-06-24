Former Mustangs' golfer DeChambeau Continues Hot Streak in Nashville
NASHVILLE — Last weekend, Bryson DeChambeau was drinking champagne from the U.S. Open trophy in Pinehurst, N.C.. Today, the former SMU golfer turned in a 3-under par in the final round of the LIV Golf Nashville tournament to finish tied in third place at 12-under for the three-round tournament.
Curshers GC, the team captained by DeChambeau and featuring Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri, finished in second place, five strokes behind the winning team, Legion XIII. Tyrrell Hatton, of Legion XIII, had the lowest individual score of the tournament at 19-under par.
DeChambeau made four birdies in Sunday’s final round after recording a bogey on the second hole. He began the day in third place, one stroke behind Catlin at 10-under. But plenty of other golfers had phenomenal performances, including Joaquin Niemann who had 10 birdies to move into a four-way tie for third place. Sam Horsfield (Majesticks GC) was second on the individual leaderboard at 13-under.
Playing in Nashville had to be a much different experience for DeChambeau from Pinehurst No. 2, but there were still plenty of memories. Whether it was a perfectly timed dog bark in his back swing, or Greg Norman running out on a the green at the “party hole” (yes, that is a real thing), or doing his best Happy Gilmore impression and driving the green on a 350-yard, par 4.
After a whirlwind couple of weeks, DeChambeau finally has some time off from competitive golf. LIV Golf’s next tournament isn’t until July 12 in Andalucia, Spain. It’ll be interesting to see if DeChambeau competes in that tournament since the British Open is scheduled to being on July 15 at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire, Scotland.
