Social Media Posts for SMU this Month

Even though most sporting events have concluded this month for SMU, let's take a look at some of the social media posts involving SMU.

Kick time vs the Fighting Irish⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X2hHfWYDo4 — SMU Football (@SMUFB) May 7, 2026

SMU football will play at Notre Dame in prime time. The Mustangs and the Fighting Irish may be jostling for a spot in the College Football Playoffs and this may be a must-win for both teams' CFP hopes in late November.

The SMU women's golf team is competing in the NCAA Tournament this week. They are currently in first place in their region, leading Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, and Tulsa.

This month, the SMU men's tennis team defeated Princeton in the NCAA Tournament.

There was criticism that SMU "bought" their way into the ACC, but it appears that not only is the athletic program barely generating incoming revenue and/or profits, but they are also expected to receive approximately 12 million from the ACC.

No place like Ford 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5LI8RQ7nqM — SMU Football (@SMUFB) May 6, 2026

In terms of how many fans attended ACC football games at home based on the capacity of each team's stadium, the Mustangs were the attendance percentage leader in the conference for the 2025 season.

BOOM ‼️



Welcome to Dallas, Jaylin! pic.twitter.com/eGRp2cQDV1 — SMU Basketball (@SMUBasketball) May 6, 2026

SMU basketball programs have put together an impressive incoming transfer class. They are currently ranked No. 7 in the transfer portal rankings according to On3.

SMU is "a big contender" for No. 1 overall prospect and Texas Tech commit Jalen Brewster after his official visit this weekend, he tells @samspiegs🐎👀



Read: https://t.co/PvlU98Kr0P pic.twitter.com/gDj27bVBxf — Rivals (@Rivals) May 3, 2026

SMU is in a recruiting battle for the No. 1 overall recruit in the country, according to Rivals. Jalen Brewster is committed to Texas Tech, but the Mustangs are trying to get him to switch his commitment to SMU.

𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭 ✍️ 🔴🔵



Welcome to the Hilltop, Hayden!! ✌️ pic.twitter.com/aFXhrDX2M2 — SMU Women's Soccer (@SMUSoccerW) May 8, 2026

The SMU women's soccer team has been active this off-season in the transfer portal.

Your 2026 ACC Debate Team Champs 🏆@SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/xavpCTiVRm — SMU Athletics (@SMUMustangs) May 7, 2026

The SMU debate team is this season's ACC champions as they defeated Boston College in the finals.

It’s finals time on the Hilltop—good luck to all our Mustangs. You’ve got this! 📚 pic.twitter.com/ZokVFOil0J — SMU (@SMU) May 9, 2026

The finals at SMU were postponed due to an apparent cyberattack. Canvas, the system that many schools use, was disrupted, and final exams for some SMU students were rescheduled.

It’s National Decision Day 💙 ❤️



Hear from our students on what they love most about being a Mustang—then come experience the Hilltop for yourself and see what makes it feel like home! pic.twitter.com/EyQvFUklip — SMU (@SMU) May 1, 2026

SMU put out a video on why students who were accepted to attend Southern Methodist University should choose to attend SMU this fall instead of other schools they were accepted to.

This Mother's Day, we're celebrating Melissa and Jordan Escher '26, a mom and son graduating from SMU in the same class, at the same time! Same major, same classrooms, lunch three days a week. This month, they cross the stage one right after the other. 🎓



Happy Mother's Day,… pic.twitter.com/H3twNAPtQv — SMU (@SMU) May 10, 2026

The university put out a video of a mother and son graduating from SMU at the same time.

There were numerous Mother's Day posts on various SMU social media outlets wishing moms a happy Mother's Day.

NEWS: Chance Puryear (@chance_puryear) will transfer to Indiana State, he tells @TheAthleticCBB



He played in 14 games last season at SMU



He's a name to watch for next season, love this get for Indiana State pic.twitter.com/VYGshtOOLz — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) May 8, 2026

Players from SMU's basketball announced where they have transferred to, as Chance Puryear announced that he will be playing basketball at Indiana State and BJ Davis-Ray to Northern Kentucky.

The month of May is considered a "downtime" for those who follow college sports. With SMU not having a baseball or softball team, many Mustangs fans are taking a "sports" break after following various teams, such as the football and basketball teams, from September to March. However, that doesn't mean SMU fans can't still read and follow Mustangs athletics this month, as it technically is not a downtime for collegiate sports.

Follow the SMU women's golf team as they have a realistic chance to capture a national title this year or the SMU track team as they compete in the ACC Outdoor Championships. Collegiate sporting events are still going on.

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