Where SMU Football and Basketball Rank in the Transfer Portal Rankings

Here is a look at where SMU football and basketball are ranked among various publications nationally in their transfer portal rankings.

This is where SMU football is ranked in the national transfer portal team rankings.

Player Position Previous School



Yannick Smith WR East Carolina



Jalen Hale WR Alabama



Kendrick Raphael RB Cal



Theo Melin Öhrström TE Texas A&M



Randy Pittman Jr. TE Florida State



Trey Jackson TE Texas Tech



Jarvis Lee CB USF



Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder DL Kansas State



Jayvon Thomas CB Texas A&M



Jimmy Wyrick S UTSA



Marques White Edge UMass



Jamal Anderson LB Clemson



Ira Singleton IV Edge USF



Caden Marshall LB Bowling Green



Christian Davis DL Lousiana Tech



Nick Reed K New Hampshire

Now a look at where SMU basketball is ranked nationally in the team transfer portal rankings.

Player Position Previous School



Rowan Brumbaugh Point Guard Tulane



Nic Codie Power Forward Texas



David Terrell Jr. Guard North Texas



Jaylin Stewart Forward UConn



Johan Munch Power Forward Oregon State

In both basketball and football, On3 ranks SMU's transfer classes higher than 247 Sports. Other publications like ESPN only rank the top 25, and the Mustangs are not currently ranked in their rankings.

The impact of both the incoming football and basketball transfers for SMU's upcoming seasons.

When looking at the impact of the transfers from one sport to the next, the football transfers probably carry a higher “success-critical” weight, simply because of the volume of production they need to replace from last season’s team. That does not mean the basketball team has little production to replace, but traditionally speaking, it is easier to replace lost production with the transfer portal in basketball than in football.

The basketball team is in a foundational shift under Andy Enfield, and the football team is using the portal to fill large and immediate voids in a roster expected to contend for an ACC title and a CFP spot. The incoming transfers aren’t just supplements for Rhett Lashlee’s team — they’re the expected foundation of the 2026 season. The success of the football program is directly tied to those specific transfers after losing approximately 30 seniors and a handful of key starters to the portal.

The front seven of SMU’s defense lost all four starting defensive linemen and six of their top eight tacklers. Transfers like Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (Kansas State) and Jarvis Lee (USF) should be depended on right away to avoid a total defensive collapse.

In terms of the SMU basketball transfers' impact, crafting a new identity for this season’s Mustangs team is more in a “roster-rebuilding” stage, with all the new potential starters for Enfield’s team this upcoming season. Basketball transfers tend to have a greater individual impact, as one player makes up 20% of the starting lineup, compared to football, which has 11 starters on both offense and defense.

These incoming transfers will go a long way toward determining if SMU can become a middle-of-the-pack or top-tier ACC basketball team, but the program does not face the same "win now or bust" pressure as the football team, which is coming off a high-profile season and trying to stay in the Top 25.

If the football transfers don’t work out, SMU could go from 10 wins to a potential record just above .500 because they’re replacing nearly an entire defensive unit. If the basketball transfers fail, it will be as impactful as the Mustangs potentially missing the NCAA Tournament in 2027. The football team’s performance largely depends on their portal haul, while the basketball team’s potential for wins and losses is less dependent on transfers than the football team’s.

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