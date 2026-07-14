SMU launches Heisman campaign for QB Kevin Jennings

DALLAS, Texas – SMU senior quarterback Kevin Jennings is entering his third season as the Mustangs' starting quarterback, going into his fifth year. The Oak Cliff native has been a vital pillar in SMU’s emergence as a team to watch heading into the 2026 college football season. Today, SMU launched the K7NG OF DALLAS campaign, presenting the case for Jennings to become the first SMU player since Doak Walker in 1948 to win the Heisman Trophy.

Many other quarterbacks and players in that line are also trying to fit that Heisman shoe/race. But counting anyone out of a race that hasn't even started yet isn't how these things work. With this campaign, the Mustangs hope the name of the trophy will be Kevin Jenning, and the K7NG OF DALLAS campaign is a good start.

Four out of the last four Heisman winners have been signal callers. The last ACC quarterback to win the Heisman was Lamar Jackson in 2016. Jennings is tied for third among Power Four quarterbacks in career wins as a starter, with the third-highest win percentage among active FBS quarterbacks in college football. Now, not every player can fit a shoe that is the Heisman as clear-cut as the season-long race, but it can feel many times it's not. Usually, between one and two preseason favorites to win the prestigious award actually find themselves in New York with a chance to receive the Heisman at the end of the season.

Last year’s Heisman winner, Fernando Mendoza, had odds sitting between +3500 and +6000 to start the season before he lifted it in mid-December. Jennings' odds sit at 100 to 1 to be the 92nd player inducted into the prestigious fraternity of Heisman. With that said, let's take a look at what could help the shoe fit for the King of Dallas at quarterback.

Since taking over the starting job in 2024, Jennings has played at the top of his game at the helm for SMU. He ranks in the top five across in career passing yards in returning power four quarterbacks, career touchdowns in returning power four quarterbacks, and in total offense among returning power four quarterbacks heading into 2026.

While helping lead the Mustangs to SMU's first AP Top 10 ranking since 1983, an ACC Championship Game appearance, and a College Football Playoff berth in the program's first Power Four season.

Jenning’s play on the field has shined in the toughest of games. During his time on the Hilltop, he has a 14-2 record as a starter in the ACC with staple wins over Miami, Clemson, Florida State, among many others. Jennings heads into 2026 leading the conference in career passing yards, career total offense, career wins as a starter, and career win percentage. Jennings has also crafted himself into Mustang’s history, heading into the season second in career passing yards and fourth in career passing touchdowns as he continues to close in on some of SMU’s all-time greats. However, it's really in the season that makes the bones for a Heisman-winning campaign.

The Mustangs have a plethora of notable games across the college football calendar in 2026. SMU opens the season at Doak Campbell Stadium on the road at Florida State and at Louisville as part of the non-conference schedule. Before hosting the likes of Cal, ACC Championship runners-up Virginia, and Virginia Tech during the conference schedule, among some other matchups in the ACC. However, a late trip to South Bend to face Notre Dame serves as an intriguing way to close out the year, marking the first of two final road trip games to end the regular season.

What could that leave for Jennings' Heisman campaign? Well, it's tough to say now with a second of football being played, but SMU’s schedule ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to toughness. There are a couple of teams that could be contenders in an ACC that still feels wide open. Florida State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, and a few others were previously mentioned as games that could provide Jennings with a “Heisman Moment.” SMU currently has the second-best odds to win the ACC Championship game, tied with Louisville. If the Mustangs can secure their first ACC Championship with the experienced Jennings as the signal caller, it would help rather than hurt.

Without a snap, it's very hard to craft Heisman arguments when the temperatures are still as high as they are. As mentioned previously, the core of a Heisman-winning campaign is built in the regular season. Think highlight plays, big wins, stuff that makes someone jump out of their recliner and say wow.

There are many other quarterbacks and players in that line who are also in the process of trying to fit that Heisman shoe. But counting anyone out of a race that hasn't even started yet isn't how these things work. SMU hasn't had a Heisman winner in over 78 years, and the K7NG OF DALLAS campaign is doing all the talking off the field. This allows Jennings to make his argument on the field when the season starts in 50 days. Only at the end of the season will everyone know who the 92nd Heisman trophy fits. With this campaign, the Mustangs hope the trophy will be named Kevin Jennings.

More on SMU Mustangs on SI

• SMU's Football Non-Conference Schedule Includes Two Wins and One Toss-Up

• SMU Football and Basketball Recruiting Rankings

•SMU Basketball Off-Season News

•SMU announces milestone year in athletic donor investments nearing $100 million

Stay up-to-date with the Mustangs by bookmarking SMU On SI.