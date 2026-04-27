2027 Offensive Lineman Will Endicott Commits to the South Carolina Gamecocks Over Others

2027 interior offensive lineman Will Endicott announces his commitment to the South Carolina Gamecocks on Monday afternoon.

Shane Beamer picks up his third commit in the 2027 class with the addition of Endicott to his offensive line. It was new offensive line coach Randy Clements's first addition since taking the job.

Endicott is a 6-foot-4 and 285 pound interior lineman from Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas. He chose the Gamecocks over Oklahoma State, Kansas, SMU, and others.

Recruiting Update

As of now, qaurterback Jerry Meyer III, safety Jernard Albright, and now Endicott lead the class so far, but June and July is where classes really begin to take shape for Shane Beamer during his tenure.