South Carolina Recruit Flips Commitment to Florida State; Where Do the Gamecocks Go From Here?

South Carolina received disappointing recruiting news on Sunday as four-star defender and long standing Gamecock commit Jernard Albright flipped his commitment to Florida State.

This is a hit to the 2027 recruiting class that now stands at eight players. Albright originally committed to South Carolina on Christmas day in 2025. He was known as a physical safety that makes plays in both the runs and pass, but the Seminoles plan to move him to a different spot on their defense.

According to the staff at Florida State on SI, Albright was originally scheduled to visit the Seminoles next week, but decided to move up his trip and ultimately committed. FSU offered Albright back in September when he saw the Seminoles take on Kent State.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell plans to move Albright from the defensive backfield to the linebacker room. His size, speed, and physicality project well as a line backer at the next level.

This loss sets back the Gamecocks recruiting class, which now sits outside the top 50 in the country. The summer has been kind to the team from a recruiting standpoint since Shane Beamer took over. If history repeats itself, South Carolina will see their recruiting rankings rise before fall camp.

What's Next for South Carolina Recruiting

The Gamecocks have hosted and offered a number of high level high school athlete in hopes they can become key contributors at the next level. Should the Gamecocks not be able to pick Albright back up, there are a few names to watch out for that could replace his services in this class.

Jackson Ross is a 6-foot-3 and 215 pound linebacker from Hammond School in Columbia, South Carolina. He displays impressive closing speed, play recognition, and physicality for a linebacker at the high school level. Ross would be a nice add to the class for Shane Beamer and Clayton White.

A pair of four-star safeties could provide a nice backend of the defense for the Gamecocks for years to come. Kennedy Green from Douglas County high school in Georgia is another name to keep an eye on. Green routinely makes plays from his center field position, doing a great job of reading the quarterback's eyes and making plays on the ball.