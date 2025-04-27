2028 RB Michael Martin Talks Growing Interest In South Carolina Gamecocks After Spring Game Visit
Michael Martin and the relationship with the South Carolina Gamecocks continue to grow. He was on campus for the first time last weekend for a spring game visit and described the atmosphere.
“I really enjoyed the spring game. What really caught my eye was the atmosphere. It was electric, it was a big crowd for a spring game. It felt like an in-season game. Staying home to play for an SEC power is always a thought. Finding the right fit for me, academically and culturally, is what’s most important to me,” said Martin.
Martin plays at Christ Church Episcopal in South Carolina. He finished his freshman year with 788 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. He had one of his best games in one of the biggest moments of his young prep career. Martin went off in the first round of the playoffs against West-Oak, finishing with 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns, averaging eight yards a carry. It was his first 150-yard rushing game of his career, and he showcased how special he is in the open field.
Rankings from the top recruiting services haven’t come out yet for the 2028 class, but Martin already has an On3 profile as a freshman. Although he is young and a 2028 RB, he already has offers from notable P4 colleges. Per On3, he has offers from Duke, Ole Miss, Miami, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. Although he doesn’t have an offer from the Gamecocks, the interest is certainly there, and he likes South Carolina as a program.
“My favorite thing about the program is that it is in the SEC, close to home, and the Gamecocks love to run the ball. I really liked what they did with Raheim “Rocket” Sanders. They featured him a lot and prepared him for the NFL. They have been known to run the ball, and he did a great job for them last season,” said Martin.
Martin certainly is building buzz around his name after a standout true freshman season with Christ Church Episcopal. If he can follow up his freshman season with an even better sophomore season, Martin could become a national prospect with more offers rolling in for his services.
You can catch Martin in action this spring with practice kicking off in less than two weeks on May 7th, with the Cavalier Bowl set to commence on May 22nd.