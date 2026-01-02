South Carolina Wide Receiver Is Set to Enter the Transfer Portal
South Carolina's 2025 leader in catches is set to enter the transfer portal. Vandrevius Jacobs is the second Gamecocks receiver to announce plans of leaving the team when the portal window on Friday.
Jacobs, a 6-foot and 182 pound receiver from Vero Beach, Florida, joined the Gamecocks prior to the 2024 season. In 2024, he appeared in nine games, making four starts against Old Dominion, LSU, Alabama, and Oklahoma. That season he caught 12 passes for 184 yards, with his highest output coming against Old Dominion (59 yards). With several players above him on the depth chart off to the NFL, Jacobs would be up for a bigger role in 2025. A role he took full advantage of.
This past season Jacobs saw career highs in receptions (32), yards (548), touchdowns (4), and yards per game (45.7). His 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns were second on the team behind Nyck Harbor's 618 yards and six touchdowns. Jacobs will now be looking for his third home after beginning his career in Tallahassee, Florida, with the Florida State Seminoles.
Updated Portal Tracker
Jacob's marks the 18th player from South Carolina to enter the transfer portal. He joins a list that includes seven offensive line, four players in the defensive front seven, three wide receivers, one tight end, one quarterback, one kicker, and one corner.
- TE Michael Smith
- WR Brian Rowe Jr.
- WR Emazon Littlejohn
- WR Vandrevius Jacobs
- QB Air Noland
- OT Cason Henry
- OT Tree Babalade
- OT Mac Walters
- IOL Boaz Stanley
- IOL Nick Sharpe
- IOL Rodney Newsome Jr.
- IOL Trovon Baugh
- DL Zavion Hardy
- DL Chase Kibble
- EDGE Taeshawn Alston
- LB Jaron Willis
- DB Myles Norwood
- K Peyton Argent
After the NCAA approved a changein the transfer portal timeline, the window will open on Friday Jan. 2 and remain open until the 16th. Stay tuned on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for coverage of the transfer portal as soon as it opens on Friday.
