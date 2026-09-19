An Exciting First Half Between South Carolina and Mississippi State Comes to an End; Gamecocks Lead 23-14

What started as a South Carolina showcase quickly turned into a dog fight by the end of the first half. The Gamecocks lead the Mississippi State Bulldogs 23-14 as we enter the half.

The story of the first half between South Carolina and Mississippi State could be told in two parts. Momentum was like a roller coaster swinging from one team to the next throughout the first two quraters.

The Good

South Carolina had an impressive opening drive that got them within a yard of the end zone. Sellers was kept clean, the rushing attack was strong, and the offense was moving efficiently in the first 20 minutes of the game. Matt Fuller led the way in the rushing department with 12 carries for 61 yards and a score, averaging over five yards per carry.

LaNorris Sellers had a great first half. He finished the half 13 for 20 for 173 yards and a touchdown. He added 33 yards on nine carries as well. Nine different South Carolina receivers caught a pass in the first half. Donovan Murph leads the way after catching a 44-yard pass from Sellers in the second quarter.

On defense the Gamecocks were flying around and making plays. On the first drive of the game, South Carolina's Peyton Williams picked off Kamario Taylor on the Bulldogs' first play of the game. After the first quarter, Mississippi State ran four plays, gaining five total yards, and was held scoreless. However, shortly after this is when Jeff Lebby's Bulldogs started to find their groove.

Sep 19, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) prepares to to take the snap against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bad

Mississippi State went from four plays and five yards to scoring twice on back to back drives in less than five plays on each drive. The Gamecock defense was unable to affect Kamario Taylor which gave his track star receivers time to get down field for the score. Mississippi State was able to steal 14 quick points on a combined seven plays for 143 yards and two 30+ yard touchdown passes.

What's Next

Mississippi State will get the ball to start the second half. South Carolina did a great job of slowing down the Bulldogs offense in the two minute drill to close out the half. The most success this defense had was when they stressed Taylor during pass rushing situations. South Carolina will need to keep him uncomfortable in the second half.

On offense, continue to run the ball. Briles has threatened Zach Arnett's defense downfield, but continuing to find success on the ground is paramount. If the team is able to do that, it will only make life easier in the passing game, as well as keeping Taylor and that offense on the sidelines.