Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will begin their respective SEC schedules in Week 3 of the college football season when they face each other in a fascinating matchup.

Both teams have had impressive wins against inferior opponents to begin the season. The Bulldogs defeated Louisiana-Monroe 62-13, and then followed that up with a 38-13 win against Minnesota. The Gamecocks shut out Kent State 57-0 and then followed that up with a 45-9 win against Towson.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Mississippi State +3.5 (-105)

South Carolina -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mississippi State +152

South Carolina -184

Total

OVER 58.5 (-110)

UNDER 58.5 (-110)

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 19

Time: 4:15 PM ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Mississippi State record: 2-0

South Carolina record: 2-0

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

South Carolina is 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against Mississippi State

The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

The OVER is 6-4 in Mississippi State's last 10 games

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch

Kamario Taylor, QB - Mississippi State

It looks like Mississippi State has found its quarterback. Kamario Taylor has been fantastic through the first two weeks, completing 67.9% of passes for 581 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also added 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Not many people expected much from the Bulldogs this season, but if he keeps playing at this level, Mississippi State is all of a sudden a dangerous team.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to ride the Mississippi State momentum. They have averaged a whopping 8.4 yards per play through their first two games, which is the fourth-highest mark in the nation. Their defense has already been great, allowing just 4.2 yards per play, which is 25th in the country.

Taylor truly looks like a game-altering athlete at quarterback for the Bulldogs this season, and I think he has the ability to carry Mississippi State to an upset win on Saturday.

Pick: Mississippi State +152 via FanDuel

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