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Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3

Iain MacMillan|
Mississippi State is an underdog against South Carolina in Week 3 of the college football season.
Mississippi State is an underdog against South Carolina in Week 3 of the college football season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will begin their respective SEC schedules in Week 3 of the college football season when they face each other in a fascinating matchup.

Both teams have had impressive wins against inferior opponents to begin the season. The Bulldogs defeated Louisiana-Monroe 62-13, and then followed that up with a 38-13 win against Minnesota. The Gamecocks shut out Kent State 57-0 and then followed that up with a 45-9 win against Towson.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

  • Mississippi State +3.5 (-105)
  • South Carolina -3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

  • Mississippi State +152
  • South Carolina -184

Total

  • OVER 58.5 (-110)
  • UNDER 58.5 (-110)

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, September 19
  • Time: 4:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
  • How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
  • Mississippi State record: 2-0
  • South Carolina record: 2-0

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends

  • South Carolina is 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against Mississippi State
  • The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
  • The OVER is 6-4 in Mississippi State's last 10 games

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch

  • Kamario Taylor, QB - Mississippi State

It looks like Mississippi State has found its quarterback. Kamario Taylor has been fantastic through the first two weeks, completing 67.9% of passes for 581 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also added 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Not many people expected much from the Bulldogs this season, but if he keeps playing at this level, Mississippi State is all of a sudden a dangerous team.

Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Prediction and Best Bet

I'm going to ride the Mississippi State momentum. They have averaged a whopping 8.4 yards per play through their first two games, which is the fourth-highest mark in the nation. Their defense has already been great, allowing just 4.2 yards per play, which is 25th in the country.

Taylor truly looks like a game-altering athlete at quarterback for the Bulldogs this season, and I think he has the ability to carry Mississippi State to an upset win on Saturday.

Pick: Mississippi State +152 via FanDuel

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Iain MacMillan
IAIN MACMILLAN

Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.

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