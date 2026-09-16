Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 3
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The Mississippi State Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks will begin their respective SEC schedules in Week 3 of the college football season when they face each other in a fascinating matchup.
Both teams have had impressive wins against inferior opponents to begin the season. The Bulldogs defeated Louisiana-Monroe 62-13, and then followed that up with a 38-13 win against Minnesota. The Gamecocks shut out Kent State 57-0 and then followed that up with a 45-9 win against Towson.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's game.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Mississippi State +3.5 (-105)
- South Carolina -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Mississippi State +152
- South Carolina -184
Total
- OVER 58.5 (-110)
- UNDER 58.5 (-110)
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 19
- Time: 4:15 PM ET
- Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Mississippi State record: 2-0
- South Carolina record: 2-0
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- South Carolina is 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread in its last six games against Mississippi State
- The UNDER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 6-4 in Mississippi State's last 10 games
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Key Player to Watch
- Kamario Taylor, QB - Mississippi State
It looks like Mississippi State has found its quarterback. Kamario Taylor has been fantastic through the first two weeks, completing 67.9% of passes for 581 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions. He has also added 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground. Not many people expected much from the Bulldogs this season, but if he keeps playing at this level, Mississippi State is all of a sudden a dangerous team.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Prediction and Best Bet
I'm going to ride the Mississippi State momentum. They have averaged a whopping 8.4 yards per play through their first two games, which is the fourth-highest mark in the nation. Their defense has already been great, allowing just 4.2 yards per play, which is 25th in the country.
Taylor truly looks like a game-altering athlete at quarterback for the Bulldogs this season, and I think he has the ability to carry Mississippi State to an upset win on Saturday.
Pick: Mississippi State +152 via FanDuel
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets