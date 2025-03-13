A Look at the Gamecocks in MLB The Show 25 Ahead of Next Week’s Game Release
For the first time ever, MLB The Show 25 is bringing college baseball to life — and the South Carolina Gamecocks are along for the ride.
The newest installment of the long-running baseball franchise introduces a groundbreaking addition to its Road to The Show mode, allowing players to begin their careers at the high school level and progress to select college programs before making the leap to the pros. It’s a major step forward for realism, offering fans a deeper, more authentic journey from amateur standout to major league star.
South Carolina joins an elite group of college baseball powerhouses included in the game, alongside the Tennessee Volunteers, LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins, Texas Longhorns, TCU Horned Frogs, Cal State Fullerton Titans, and Vanderbilt Commodores.
Screenshots from the game show the Gamecocks in full detail, complete with their iconic gray and black uniforms, bringing a fresh level of excitement to the virtual diamond. It’s a fitting tribute to a program that boasts a rich baseball legacy, including back-to-back national championships in 2010 and 2011.
For South Carolina fans, this means getting the chance to represent their favorite team in the game’s new college setting — and maybe even lead the Gamecocks to another championship, this time from the batter’s box at home.
MLB The Show 25 launches on March 18, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, with early access beginning March 14, 2025, for those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe edition.
Get ready, Gamecock fans — baseball season just got a whole lot more exciting.
