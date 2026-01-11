South Carolina Football: Gamecocks Add DL Tomiwa Durojaiye Out of the Transfer Portal

South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye from Illinois helps address one of those needs. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

Durojaiye has had quite the journey in his collegiate career. Rated as a three-star prospect from Middletown High School in Middletown, Delaware, Durojaiye signed with Kentucky out of high school. He would then transfer each year of his college career, spending time at West Virginia, Florida State, Illinois and now South Carolina. He will have one year of eligibilty.

After taking a redshirt at Kentucky, Durojaiye saw significant playing time for the first time in his career with West Virginia. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he appeared in all 13 games, posting 23 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one quarterback hurry on the season. He was second on the team in sacks.

Following that season, he spent his redshirt sophomore year with Florida State. He only appeared in four games with the Seminoles in 2024, posting three tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and 1.0 sack on the season. Last season, as a redshirt junior with the Fighting Illini, he appeared in 11 games, making eight starts. Durojayie recorded 16 total tackles (10 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss (second on the team), 2.0 sacks (t-second on the team in the regular season), one forced fumble, three quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup. He was named to the All Big Ten Honorable Mention by coaches and the media.

How Durojaiye Fits With the Gamecocks

BREAKING: Illinois transfer defensive tackle Tomiwa Durojaiye has committed to South Carolina. Was originally a HS target for Gamecocks years ago. Started for Fighting Illini this season. https://t.co/bd0lXe3IDJ pic.twitter.com/cZ4086KADE — Wes Mitchell (@WesMitchellGC) January 10, 2026

Durojaiye is a player that can help improve the Gamecocks pass rush in 2026. He has the capability to push the pocket, stop the run, and play inside and out depending up what defensive ends coach Deion Barnes and defensive coordinator Clayton White wants him to do next fall. Below you will see an example of Durojayie absolutely blowing up a running play.

Tomiwa Durojaiye at 5-tech crossing the face of the left tackle, knocking the pulling TE back into the RB and making the TFL pic.twitter.com/xVO5FRNoCp — Clay Fink (@clay_fink) May 1, 2024

South Carolina has added several pieces to help rebuild their team in 2026. You can view some of those transfers here.

