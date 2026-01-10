South Carolina Adds Trio of Players to Bolster Offense for 2026



South Carolina attacks key roster needs through the transfer portal and the latest addition to the roster could make an immediate impact. With the Gamecocks needing to add proven production and depth across several positions on the roster, they did just that on Friday by adding a trio of offensive players. WR Nitro Tuggle, RB Sam Williams-Dixon, and OT Dayne Arnett all fill areas of need for South Carolina. Here's a closer look at the newest Gamecocks' addition and what he could bring to the roster.

WR Nitro Tuggle



Rated as a four-star and top 150 prospect in the 2024 class, Tuggle first joined the Georgia Bulldogs where he spent one season before exiting Athens. While there he caught three passes for 34 yards in eight games. After his freshman season, Tuggle transferred to Purdue where he saw career highs in games played, starts, catches, yards, touchdowns, and yards per game. He appeared in 12 games, making 11 starts, and recorded 34 receptions for 500 yards and four touchdowns. Tuggle is a big target that has good has and has nice elusiveness after the catch.

RB Sam Williams-Dixon

Williams-Dixon spent two seasons with the Ohio State Buckeyes, mostly in a reserve role. He appeared in five games in his Buckeye career totaling 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown. The Ohio native will look to compete for the starting job alongside Matthew Fuller, Jawarn Howell, and Isaiah Augustave.

OT Dayne Arnett

The 6-foot-5 and 295 pound Arnett spent the last three seasons with Ferris State helping anchor their offensive line. Coming in as a tackle, Arnett also has the capabilities of moving inside should the Gamecocks find a need at guard. He will have one more season of eligibility.

South Carolina also added OT Emmanuel Poku on Friday. Poku, Arnett, and Jacarrius Peak will be counted on anchoring an offensive line that left a lot to be desired in 2025.

