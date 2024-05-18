Mark Kingston Explains Pitching Decisions Made In Game Two Vs. No. 1 Tennessee
The losing skid continued for Mark Kingston and South Carolina's baseball team on Friday night as they dropped game two 8-3 against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Unlike game one, the Gamecocks had control for most of this game, but things quickly went sideways in the sixth and seventh innings.
Starting pitcher Garrett Gainey, who had another great outing, would give up a solo homer to star second baseman Christian Moore in the sixth, then gave up three two-out hits, the last of which was a home run, allowing the Volunteers to take a 4-3 lead they wouldn't relinquish. After the game, Kingston was asked if he had considered pulling Gainey earlier than he had and made it clear that, considering the circumstances, he thought they had made the right call.
"We had guys ready in the bullpen, [but] Garrett is our best pitcher. Plain and simple. Garrett's our best pitcher and those were his runners and I felt he deserved [a chance] to pitch his way out of it. He actually made a good pitch. [Hunter Ensley] was gonna be his last hitter, and he was still 94 [on his fastball]. He knew that was his last hitter. He was able to reach back and he was 94 that entire at-bat. He made some great pitches. The guy took a great swing on a tough pitch up and in on the zone. You know what? Gotta tip your cap."
Freshman Jake McCoy came on in relief of Gainey and got the final out in the sixth but allowed two early baserunners in the seventh, leading to another freshman, Parker Marlatt, coming onto the mound. He gave up a grand slam two batters later. Notably, fourth-year junior Chris Veach remained in the bullpen during this crucial stretch. Mark explained the reason why.
"We wanted Chris Veach to pitch the last three to six outs of that game. We've been getting deep in games with leads and we've been blowing them, and we just wanted to make sure that a veteran would get the last three to six outs -- cause you got to get 27 outs one way or another and you need veterans [to get] the last three outs which are the hardest to get."
You Might Also Like:
- ICYMI: South Carolina Plummets In D1Baseball.com's Latest Top 25 Poll Release
- FINAL: Pitching Woes Doom Gamecocks Again In 11-5 Series-Clinching Loss To No. 15 Georgia
- FINAL: Gamecocks Blow Lead, Suffer First Home Sweep Since 2019 In 14-6 Loss To Georgia
Join the community:
- Follow Andrew Lyon on X: @ALyon_SC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on X: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Locked On Gamecocks on Youtube or wherever you get your podcasts
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!