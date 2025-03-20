Gamecock Digest

Gamecocks Rankings in MLB The Show 25

Arizona Diamondbacks batter Christian Walker (53) reacts to his line out against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on Sept. 23, 2024.
Here’s a look at the current and former South Carolina Gamecocks inMLB The Show 25, featuring the top-rated players and those who are making their mark in the big leagues.

Top-Ranked Gamecocks:

  • First Baseman Christian Walker – Houston Astros (88 overall)
  • Starting Pitcher Clarke Schmidt – New York Yankees (80 overall)
  • First Baseman Jonah Bride – Miami Marlins (73 overall, starting first baseman)
  • Second Baseman/Utility Whit Merrifield – Free Agent (72 overall)

Other Gamecocks in the Show:

  • Pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski – Pittsburgh Pirates (71 overall, MLB roster)
  • Right Fielder Carlos Cortes – Oakland Athletics (63 overall, Triple-A)
  • Starting Pitcher Jordan Montgomery – Arizona Diamondbacks (66 overall, MLB roster)
  • Left Fielder TJ Hopkins – Detroit Tigers (60 overall, Double-A)
  • Starting Pitcher Will Sanders – Chicago Cubs (60 overall, Double-A)
  • Center Fielder Brady Allen – Detroit Tigers (58 overall, Classic roster)
  • First Baseman Wes Clarke – Milwaukee Brewers (54 overall, Triple-A)

Gamecocks Not in the Game but in MLB:

  • Catcher Cole Messina – Colorado Rockies (not in the game)
  • Right-Handed Pitcher Eli Jones – Minnesota Twins (not in the game)
  • Left-Handed Pitcher Garrett Gainey – Tampa Bay Rays (not in the game)
  • Pitcher Chris Veach – New York Yankees (not in the game)
  • Pitcher Cody Morris – New York Yankees (not in the game)

Former Gamecock Baseball Commits (Never Played at South Carolina):

  • First Baseman/Right Fielder Bryce Harper – Philadelphia Phillies (95 overall)
  • Shortstop Corey Seager – Texas Rangers (92 overall)
  • Left Fielder Will Myers – Retired at the end of the 2024 season
  • Pitcher Taj Bradley – Tampa Bay Rays (78 overall, MLB roster)
  • Catcher Luis Campusano – San Diego Padres (72 overall, MLB roster)
  • Shortstop Blaze Alexander – Arizona Diamondbacks (67 overall, MLB roster)
  • Shortstop Cooper Kinney – Tampa Bay Rays (63 overall, Double-A)
  • Second Baseman Tyler Callihan – Cincinnati Reds (62 overall, Double-A)
  • Relief Pitcher Owen White – Chicago White Sox (59 overall, Triple-A)
  • Outfielder PJ Morlando – Miami Marlins (59 overall, Single-A)
  • Starting Pitcher Jordan Lyles – Free Agent (71 overall)
  • Left-Handed Pitcher Brandon Clarke – Boston Red Sox (not in the game)
  • Right Fielder George Wolkow – Chicago White Sox (not in the game)
  • Right-Handed Pitcher Carson Messina – Toronto Blue Jays (not in the game)

