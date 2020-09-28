Gamecocks in the Show Update - 2020 Regular Season

The 2020 Major League Baseball regular season wrapped up Sunday, as the attention shifts towards the playoffs, starting on Tuesday. The Gamecocks will have a pair of players on postseason rosters (Jordan Montgomery and Tyler Webb) while Clarke Schmidt and Max Schrock will wait to see if their name is called for postseason play. Here's a wrap up of the Gamecocks in the Pros for the 2020 regular season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. (Boston Red Sox) - Bradley played in 55 games for the Red Sox, hitting .283 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI. Bradley, in possibly his last game in a Boston uniform, went 3-for-6 with a home run and two runs scored in a win over Atlanta on Sept. 27. He also scored three runs and homered against the Braves on Sept. 25.

Wil Crowe (Washington Nationals) - Crowe made his third start of the season on Sept. 18 at Miami. He struck out three and allowed four hits and six runs in 2.1 innings. On the season, Crowe had eight strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched.

Whit Merrifield (Kansas City Royals) - Merrifield played in all 60 games for the Royals this season, hitting .282 with 12 doubles, nine home runs and 30 RBI. He also stole 12 bases and had a .764 OPS. Merrifield was 3-for-5 with a run scored in a win over Detroit on Sept. 26.

Jordan Montgomery (New York Yankees) - Montgomery and the Yankees will open postseason play on Tuesday against the Cleveland Indians. The lefty ended the regular season with a 2-3 record and 47 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched and 10 starts. Montgomery struck out seven in 4.2 innings pitched in a start at Boston on Sept. 18.

Clarke Schmidt (New York Yankees) - Schmidt started the final game of the regular season for the Yankees against Miami, striking out four and allowing four hits and three runs in four innings pitched. Schmidt had three appearances in 2020 for the Yankees, striking out seven in 6.1 innings of work.

Christian Walker (Arizona Diamondbacks) - Walker played in 57 games for the Diamondbacks, hitting .271 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 34 RBI. He ranked third in the NL in doubles. Walker was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI against Colorado on Sept. 25.

Tyler Webb (St. Louis Cardinals) - Webb made 21 appearances for the Cardinals in 2020, going 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21.2 innings pitched. He struck out the side against Milwaukee on Sept. 26. Webb and the Cardinals will open postseason play at San Diego on Wednesday.

Taylor Widener (Arizona Diamondbacks) - Widener came off the injured list and pitched in a pair of games in September. He struck out two in an inning of work against Colorado on Sept. 26. He ended 2020 with a 4.50 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 20 innings pitched.