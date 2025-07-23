Former Gamecock Carlos Cortes Is Set to Make MLB Debut
Former South Carolina infielder/outfielder Carlos Cortes is set to make his MLB debut with the Athletics are being called up on Tuesday.
Cortes, 28, has spent the 2025 season with the Athletics AAA affiliate the Las Vegas Aviators. Appearing in 71 games this season, Cortes has a .322 batting average, hitting 17 home runs, 77 RBIs, and a .603 slugging percentage.
Cortes last played for the Gamecocks back in 2018 before being selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets organization. The Mets were intrigued by Cortes' ability to play multiple spots and throw with both arms.
In his seventh season in the minors, Cortes is enjoying career highs in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. He has a 13.1% walk rate and 14.6% strikeout rate in 2025. His offense this year is 39% above league average, according to wRC+.
During his time in Columbia, Cortes helped the Gamecocks reach a super regional in 2018. He was a part of the 2017 All-SEC All-Tournament and All-Freshman Team. Coming into the draft, Cortes was the 14th best prospect in the SEC by Perfect Game Baseball and D1Baseball.
