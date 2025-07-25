Former Gamecocks Carlos Cortes Shines During First MLB Action
Former South Carolina infielder/outfielder Carlos Cortes made his MLB debut and first career with the Athletics after being called up on Tuesday.
Cortes earned his call up after spending the 2025 season with the Athletics AAA affiliate the Las Vegas Aviators. Appearing in 71 games this season, Cortes has a .322 batting average, hitting 17 home runs, 77 RBIs, and a .603 slugging percentage.
The former Gamecock made his first career start on Thursday against the Houston Astros. Cortes had good moments on Thursday night, which was highlighted by the team's social media account. One of those highlights was the first RBI of his major league career which came against Houston's Jason Alexander in the top of the second inning.
The second play was a defensive highlight after Cortes made an impressive throw from right field to tag out the runner at second.
The Athletics and Cortes will be back in action tonight at 5:10 pm (ET) in game two of the series against the Astros.
Cortes last played for the Gamecocks back in 2018 before being selected in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the New York Mets organization. The Mets were intrigued by Cortes' ability to play multiple spots and throw with both arms.
