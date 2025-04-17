Ole Miss vs South Carolina - Series Preview, How to Watch
As the South Carolina Gamecocks get set to take on the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, here's a series preview and how to watch.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are currently (2-13) in SEC conference play on the year under first-year head coach, Paul Mainieri. The season hasn’t been quite what most expected from the Gamecocks. They are fresh off a weekend series against A&M were they were swept on the road.
Now, the Gamecocks return home to Founder Park in Columbia, South Carolina, to play host to the No. 6-ranked Ole Miss Rebels starting Thursday night.
The Rebels are currently fresh off a series loss themselves to the Tennessee Volunteers in Oxford, Mississippi last weekend.
Ole Miss currently sits (27-10) with a (9-6) conference record. Ole Miss, Kentucky, Florida, Auburn, and LSU are the final weekend series matchups left on the 2025 regular season, with little to no chance of the Gamecocks making the College Baseball regional bracket play, it’s likely that unless something drastic happens down the SEC final stretch, the Gamecocks are in for quite a ride.
How to Watch Ole Miss vs South Carolina Baseball
Game Time: 6:30 p.m.
Stadium Opens: 5:30 p.m.
Stadium: Founders Park
Location: Columbia, South Carolina
Business Lots Open: 4:30/5 p.m.
Lot 1, STDM, HDG PGDL Open: 4:30 p.m.
TV: SECN+
PROBABLE PITCHING ROTATION
Thursday
South Carolina Brandon Stone (So. RHP) 1-4, 5.73 ERA, 33.0 IP, 8 BB, 32 SO
Ole Miss Hunter Elliott (R-Jr. LHP) 5-1, 3.92 ERA, 43.2 IP, 21 BB, 53 SO
Friday
South Carolina Jake McCoy (So. LHP) 3-3, 7.30 ERA, 37.0 IP, 26 BB, 53 SO
Ole Miss Riley Maddox (Sr. RHP) 4-2, 5.75 ERA, 36.0 IP, 16 BB, 36 SO
Saturday
South Carolina TBA
Ole Miss Mason Nichols (Sr. RHP) 2-0, 4.54 ERA, 35.2 IP, 10 BB, 41 SO
