What Is Going Wrong With South Carolina Baseball
The South Carolina Gamecocks have gotten off to a rough start to the 2025 baseball season. We look at the root cause of the issues.
Despite optimistic ambitions coming into the season, the South Carolina baseball team has struggled this season. The Gamecocks are currently 19-14 with an abysmal 2-10 record in conference play. With a 2-8 record in their last ten games, the Gamecocks are looking to turn around their fortunes and salvage the season, as they currently are third-to-last in the SEC rankings. What issues are getting in the way of the Gamecocks in year one under Head Coach Paul Mainieri?
Generating Runs:
The name of the game in baseball is putting the ball in play and getting on base. The Gamecocks are batting .275 on the year, which is the second-worst average in the SEC. In the loss to Mississippi State on Sunday, the Gamecocks were shut out and only put up five hits during the game. This has been a trend for the season, as they have put up the least amount of runs in the conference. Playing against stout squads already this season, such as Tennessee, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, this lack of run production is unacceptable and will continue to dig a deeper hole for the Gamecocks if they do not improve at the plate.
Struggling to Hit the Long Ball:
It’s no secret that a home run may be the most exciting play in sports. Aside from providing instant runs, the momentum boosts a homer provides are massive. As the Gamecocks have struggled, so has their ability to put the ball over the fence. They have only tallied 33 homers for the year, which is second-worst in the SEC. To put that number in perspective, conference opponents Georgia and Tennessee have already doubled that number. Junior outfielder Ethan Petry leads the Gamecocks with eight homers. With the lack of production in runs, the Gamecocks have to find a way to generate momentum for themselves. If they could start squaring up the ball more consistently and upping their number of long balls, the Gamecocks could spark a turnaround for the season.
Allowing Too Many Runs
When you struggle to create runs, your margin for error at the mound is almost nothing. For the Gamecocks, they struggle in both departments. The Gamecocks have the third-worst ERA in the SEC at 3.84. They also allow the fourth highest batting average in the conference. The Gamecocks had a five-game span earlier in the season where they allowed ten or more runs. These poor outings came against Arkansas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. In a conference that is one of the best in the country and has elite batting talent, the Gamecocks have to find a way to adapt and prevent runners from getting on base. If not, they will essentially have to host their own in-game home run derbies to compete.
If the Gamecocks want to improve their record and be a factor in the SEC, they must improve in these listed essential areas. The Gamecocks will have the chance to begin their turnaround tomorrow against USC Upstate at 6:30 PM Eastern time before they take on the Texas A&M Aggies in a three-game series.
