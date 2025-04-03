Shane Beamer Speaks on South Carolina Gamecocks' Running Back Situation
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer spoke on Gamecocks' current situation at running back.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are in the midst of spring practice, which is valuable time to discover any answers to lingering questions on the roster. A big one for Shane Beamer and his team is at running back with the loss of Raheim Sanders to the NFL.
The Gamecocks will need a new lead back this season and Beamer gave an update at the position in his latest press conference.
"Yeah, that’s another good one where there’s a lot of competition going on," Beamer said. "Today, we short yardage goal line. So we did some live full speed, tackle to the ground, put the ball down on the two-yard line. Coach Shula, don’t throw it. Let’s run the ball five times, and let’s see who can win, offense or defense. And we did the same thing with some short yardage situations, where we said it’s fourth and one on the whatever you are line, you’ve got to get it. Don’t throw it, run it. So those guys have all done a good job."
Beamer would go on to get more specific about each player at the position.
"You’re going to need more than one, you’re going to need more than two, you need more than three," Beamer continued. "And those guys have all they’ve got a good skill set. I like that group a lot. I really do. Obviously, Rahsul (Faison) coming in has done a good job. Oscar (Adaway III) has improved going back to last year. (Matthew) Fuller and (Jawarn) Howell are really good young players that are going to be really, really good players for us here at Carolina and helping us on special teams, because they both run really, really well as well. And then Bradley Dunn is an older guy who’s been around our program for a while and knows what to do."
Faison transferred into South Carolina from Utah State this offseason. He rushed 198 times for 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The transfer also caught 22 passes for 99 yards.
It was a transfer last season that sparked the run game outside of LaNorris Sellers for the Gamecocks, it looks like they will be hoping for the same thing during the 2025 college football season.
