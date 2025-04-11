Former Gamecock Lands Two Year Deal With the Toronto Raptors
Former South Carolina Gamecocks' guard AJ Lawson has two-way contract converted to a two year deal with the Toronto Raptors on Friday, per ESPN's Shams Charnia.
Lawson joined the Raptors in the 2024-2025 offseason after coming over from a two year stint with the Dallas Mavericks and the G-Leagues' Long Island Nets. The call up to play with the Raptors back in December was the third call up for Lawson, who had the opportunity to play for his hometown team.
Since joining transitioning to the NBA, Lawson appeared in 24 games for Toronto. He averaged 8.8 points per game, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 33 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally the former standout Gamecock would average just over three rebounds and one assist per game.
A two-way contract in the NBA allows a player to split time between the G-League and main NBA roster. Players on these contracts earn one salary while playing between both leagues. Only players with three or fewer years of NBA service are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.
With his contract being converted from a two-way into a multi-year contract, Lawson will have the opportunity to shine in front off hometown fans in Toronto.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: