Schmidt Records Strikeout In Debut With The Yankees

University of South Carolina Athletics

NEW YORK, N.Y. - University of South Carolina alum Clarke Schmidt has been called up by the New York Yankees and will be on the active roster with the club in Baltimore, the organization announced Friday. Schmidt becomes the 55th Gamecock to reach the Major Leagues and is the 11th to dot a Major League roster this season.

The Yankees fell to the Orioles 6-3 during Schmidt's debut Friday, but he pitched 1.1 innings, gave up three hits, two runs with a 2 ERA. He also recorded one strikeout.

Schmidt, who joins Wil Crowe, Taylor Widener and Max Schrock as Gamecocks who have made their MLB debut in 2020, was in the Alternate Training Site for the Yankees the past six weeks. Schmidt is in his third season of professional baseball after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery in 2017. He was 6-5 with a 3.47 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 90.2 innings pitched last season in three levels of the Yankees' organization. More recently, Schmidt earned the James P. Dawson Award, given to the Yankees' outstanding rookie in training camp, before the 2020 season started.

Schmidt earned third-team All-America honors from Collegiate Baseball and the NCBWA in 2016 after going 9-5 with a 3.40 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 111.1 innings pitched. He also was a second team All-SEC selection as a sophomore. Schmidt had 15 career wins in 45 appearances and 36 starts with a 3.21 ERA and 254 strikeouts.

The Acworth, Ga., native was selected by the Yankees with the 16th pick in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft.

Baseball

