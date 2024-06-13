Gamecock Digest

Social Media Reacts to Paul Mainieri Hiring For South Carolina Gamecocks

Matt Peavy

Paul Mainieri takes the field as The LSU Tigers take on Southern Miss in the 2019 NCAA Regional Tournament in Baton Rouge, LA. Sunday, June 2, 2019. V2lsu Southern Miss Baseball Final 6564
Paul Mainieri takes the field as The LSU Tigers take on Southern Miss in the 2019 NCAA Regional Tournament in Baton Rouge, LA. Sunday, June 2, 2019. V2lsu Southern Miss Baseball Final 6564 / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

It didn't take long following the South Carolina Gamecocks exit in the baseball regionals for Atheltic Director Ray Tanner to make the decision to move on from then head coach Mark Kingston. After all, who would know the Gamecocks' baseball standard better than the man who created himself in Ray Tanner?

It also probably didn't come to a surprise to many that Tanner was ultimately able to talk one of the sport's most decorated head coaches out of retirement. After four seasons away from the game of College Baseball, former LSU head coach and national championship head coach Paul Mainieri.

Social Media had quite a time reacting to the news:

The standard for South Carolina baseball is a known thing. College World Series or bust. That's the standard Ray Tanner set for one of the sport's premier programs, and that's a standard that Mainieri is akinly aware of and aiming for.

It's a new day and age of college baseball since Mainieri retired back in 2021. Rosters are now bolstered by transfer portal acquisitions and NIL based recruitments. Something that requires a different kind of effort from the head coach. Something that LSU based content creators pointed out.

There's no doubt that South Carolina is spending the resources required to be great at baseball. Their coaching staff would rival some SEC football staffs in terms of salaries.

You can see just how much the people around Mainieri think highly of him. Head coach of the LSU Tigers Jay Johnson talked about just how much Mainieri appreicates and covets the relationship with Mainieri.

