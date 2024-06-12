South Carolina Secure Commitment from TE Preston Douglas for 2025
The South Carolina Gamecocks have secured a commitment from three-star tight end Preston Douglas, hailing from Jupiter, Florida, for their 2025 recruiting class. Standing tall at 6 foot 4, Douglas chose the Gamecocks over notable programs including NC State, Wake Forest, USF, and Syracuse.
Following his official visit to the Gamecocks, Douglas felt an immediate connection and decided to call South Carolina his new home. His decision marks a significant addition to the Gamecocks' roster.
Douglas plays both offense and defense for his high school team, showcasing impressive versatility. Last season, he recorded 5 touchdowns, over 400 all-purpose yards, 20 tackles, 1 interception, 1 sack, 9 quarterback hurries, 7 pass breakups, and 6 tackles for loss.
While Douglas will primarily play tight end for the Gamecocks, his skill set suggests he could contribute in multiple areas. Expect to see him not only in the offensive lineup but also making an impact on special teams. His diverse abilities promise to be a valuable asset for the Gamecocks in the upcoming seasons.
Gamecock Class of 2025:
- Four-star CB Shamari Earls
- Four-star S Lagonza Hayward
- Four-star DL Caleb Williams
- Four-star WR Brian Rowe
- Three-star WR Jayden Sellers
- Three-star DL Anthony Addison
- Three-star S Damarcus Leach
- Three-star DL Kobby Sakyi-Prah
- Three-star DB Christopher Hatfield
- Three-star LB Jaquel Holman
Join the community: Follow Fisher Brewer on X: @USCTalk
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!