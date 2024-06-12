South Carolina Set to Host 2025 DB Jahmir Joseph
2025 four-star defensive back, Jahmir Joseph, is set to visit Columbia, South Carolina next weekend. The 6'2 180 pound defender is a menace on the field for the St. Joseph Green Knights.
Last season for the Green Knights, Joseph tallied 48 tackles, 3 INT, 4 forced fumbles, 8 passes defended, and showed out on special teams with 2 blocked punts. His efforts each of the past two seasons have helped St. Joseph's reach the playoffs, reaching the quarterfinals last year.
The Gamecocks will have a battle on their hands this cycle to land one of the nation's best. As of now several schools including, Georgia, Penn State, Stanford, and South Carolina are all in the mix. Joseph took a visit to Notre Dame last weekend and is set to visit Penn State on Friday (June 14).
Currently, the Gamecocks have two defensive back commitments from Shamari Earls and most recently from Christopher Hatfield. Coach Shane Beamer is trying to build depth in his DB room this cycle, Joseph would be a nice addition next to Earls and Hatfield.
The Gamecocks will rely on a veteran laden defensive back room this fall. Depending on how the season goes, Coach Beamer could potentially lose up to six DBs after the 2024 season. With the addition of the transfer portal, teams can restock the cupboard over night. However, for contending teams, the best formula is still building through the high school ranks and that's exactly what the Gamecocks are trying to do.
