South Carolina Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

SEC baseball is a different beast. Every opponent features several MLB prospects, and the conference produces some of the best talents at the next level.

Every opponent has a chance to win on any given afternoon, making contests that much more exciting. The SEC officially announced the regular season schedule for the 2023 season, and South Carolina will take on a tough slate of games.

March 17-19: @ Arkansas

March 24-26: vs. LSU

March 31-April 2: @ Kentucky

April 6-8: vs. Florida

April 14-16: @ Vanderbilt

April 21-23: vs. Tennessee

April 28-30: vs. Missouri

May 5-7: @ Georgia

May 12-14: vs. Auburn

May 18-20: @ Mississippi State

May 23-28: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)

South Carolina is coming off a 27-28 season, including a 13-17 record in SEC play. They lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament to Florida, 1-2. They missed the NCAA Regionals after finding some success during their 2021 run.

During their 2021 season, the Gamecocks managed a win over Virginia in the first round before suffering a second-round loss to Old Dominion. They then faced Virginia for the second time in three days, losing to the Cavaliers in the last few innings.

