South Carolina Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
SEC baseball is a different beast. Every opponent features several MLB prospects, and the conference produces some of the best talents at the next level.
Every opponent has a chance to win on any given afternoon, making contests that much more exciting. The SEC officially announced the regular season schedule for the 2023 season, and South Carolina will take on a tough slate of games.
- March 17-19: @ Arkansas
- March 24-26: vs. LSU
- March 31-April 2: @ Kentucky
- April 6-8: vs. Florida
- April 14-16: @ Vanderbilt
- April 21-23: vs. Tennessee
- April 28-30: vs. Missouri
- May 5-7: @ Georgia
- May 12-14: vs. Auburn
- May 18-20: @ Mississippi State
- May 23-28: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Alabama)
South Carolina is coming off a 27-28 season, including a 13-17 record in SEC play. They lost in the first round of the SEC Tournament to Florida, 1-2. They missed the NCAA Regionals after finding some success during their 2021 run.
During their 2021 season, the Gamecocks managed a win over Virginia in the first round before suffering a second-round loss to Old Dominion. They then faced Virginia for the second time in three days, losing to the Cavaliers in the last few innings.
You Might Also Like:
- Key Notes From Kirby Smart Presser
- Spencer Rattler's Big Opportunity
- Latest Injury Report For South Carolina vs. Georgia
Join the community:
Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.