Key Notes From Kirby Smart Presser

Nationally, viewers have already chalked South Carolina vs. Georgia up as a blowout win for the Bulldogs. Small pockets of Columbia, South Carolina, remain hopeful the Gamecocks can do the unthinkable, but most think Georgia wins this football game going away.

However, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart appears to be taking this South Carolina team seriously. While every coach will praise their opponent in the leadup to their contest, there were some underlying notes of truth and perhaps praise laid on by Smart.

He hit on several key notes that project as crucial points for this contest. Smart addressed what it means to open their SEC slate on the road in a hostile environment.

"I think any time you get an SEC road opponent, there is something about going on the road that you embrace that environment. Most of our kids love going to play in the SEC on the road. Last year, Tennessee and Auburn stick out as pretty unique environments. I think South Carolina is in line with that in terms of their fan base."

Smart seemed primarily concerned with slowing down this potent Gamecock passing attack. Transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler and company have found some success through the first two weeks, despite some obvious need for improvement.

"They can target anywhere they want to target. They have good playmakers all around. They spread the ball around, and they spread the field around. When you do all of that, it makes it tough to occupy the quarterback because he is a good athlete. The space game makes it hard because they spread you out, and they have an athlete who can run around with it. We will have to play well. We will have to cover well. We will have to affect the quarterback well."

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer is a Smart disciple who worked as the assistant tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator in Athens. Kirby spoke on the current state of affairs in Columbia and assessed how Beamer has fared.

"They fit the SEC culture in terms of their fanbase and their commitment to a facility and winning environment. They have all of that. It's not a huge state, so they know they have to go outside of the state to win battles. They come into Georgia a lot, and they've gone to Tennessee a lot. Their culture to the eastern seaboard and some of the DC area have got them a lot of players from that area because they're the closet school by car to get there. Shane has done a good job there, and they will probably continue to do a good job because they recruit well.

One of the biggest storylines surrounding this contest is the return of former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp. Muschamp is serving as an analyst on Georgia's staff and making quite an impact during his first few years with the team, according to Smart.

"It is comforting to have a guy who has been an SEC head coach at two places. He has worked all across the SEC, including at LSU and Auburn. There is a lot of value in that knowledge. He understands the seat I am in. He understands recruiting in this conference. He is a tremendous asset to our defensive staff. He is a tremendous asset to our special teams staff. It is like having a second head coach."

Kirby also updated the status of standout receiver Adonai Mitchell. It appears the Bulldogs have cautious optimism that Mitchell can return to the lineup after suffering an ankle injury against Samford. Still, they will continue to monitor his health leading up to Saturday.

